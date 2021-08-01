Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sumatran tigers infected with coronavirus at Indonesian zoo

Published

Sumatran tigers infected with coronavirus at Indonesian zoo
The tigers tested positive in mid-July after they experienced flu-like symptoms, trouble breathing and appetite loss - Copyright JAKARTA GIVERNMENT/AFP Handout
The tigers tested positive in mid-July after they experienced flu-like symptoms, trouble breathing and appetite loss - Copyright JAKARTA GIVERNMENT/AFP Handout

Two Sumatran tigers were recovering at a Jakarta zoo after being infected with coronavirus, Indonesian officials said Sunday, as they probed how the critically endangered animals got sick.

Nine-year-old Tino and 12-year-old Hari tested positive in mid-July after they experienced flu-like symptoms, trouble breathing and appetite loss.

But the male tigers were on the mend after treatment.

“Both animals are healthy now,” Suzi Marsitawati, head of Jakarta’s Parks and Forest Service, said in a statement.

“Their appetite has returned to normal and they are active again.”

Ragunan Zoo has been closed since June as Covid-19 cases soar nationwide.

“We traced all the nurses and zookeepers (in contact with the tigers) and at the time they were sick, nobody was infected with Covid-19,” Marsitawati said.

“So we are still trying to find the source.”

Indonesia has been struggling to control its deadliest Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began as the highly infectious Delta variant tears across the archipelago.

The country has reported more than 3.4 million cases and 94,119 virus deaths, but the official tally is widely believed to be a severe undercount, due to low testing and tracing rates.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

The amount of ice lost in Greenland on Tuesday would cover Florida in 2 inches of water

High temperatures in the Arctic are melting Greenland's ice sheets rapidly.

19 hours ago

Life

More countries increasing climate pledges, piling pressure on big emitters

Over 100 countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations.

16 hours ago
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

World

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica - Copyright AFP/File Angela WeissGreenland’s...

10 hours ago