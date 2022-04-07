Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sudan court acquits Bashir-era figures of plotting against transition

Published

Ibrahim Ghandour, pictured in December 2017 during his term as Sudan's foreign minister, was among 13 defendants acquitted
Ibrahim Ghandour, pictured in December 2017 during his term as Sudan's foreign minister, was among 13 defendants acquitted - Copyright MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP Handout
Ibrahim Ghandour, pictured in December 2017 during his term as Sudan's foreign minister, was among 13 defendants acquitted - Copyright MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP Handout

A Sudanese court on Thursday acquitted politicians and figures linked to the deposed regime of president Omar al-Bashir of plotting to overthrow the transition, a lawyer said. 

The case involved 13 defendants including the head of the former ruling National Congress Party, Ibrahim Ghandour, who is also an ex-foreign minister under Bashir. 

Following Bashir’s April 2019 ouster, Sudan embarked on a fragile transition toward civilian rule which was derailed in an October military coup. 

The accused were charged in 2020 during the now-deposed civilian-military transitional administration but trial began only a few months ago, according to defence lawyer Abdalla Derf.

They were accused of an array of charges including undermining constitutional order and financing terrorism during the transition,  Derf said.

“The court ordered the acquittal of all the defendants and their immediate release,” Derf told AFP. 

He said the prosecution can still appeal the case but the court “found no evidence to condemn the defendants.” 

Thursday’s verdict comes as Sudan grapples with the political and economic fallout of the coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Burhan has since tightened his grip on power, ousting from top posts Sudan’s main civilian alliance the Forces for Freedom and Change, which spearheaded anti-Bashir protests. 

The NCP hailed the verdict in favour of the party’s “leaders, figures, and youths after a long litigation process that lasted some 22 months”.

It also accused the FFC of “fabricating” the charges.  

“We see the innocence of our party leaders as an opportunity for a new national launch and building a future fenced with comprehensive national consent,” it said in a statement.

Sudan’s latest military power grab triggered widespread international condemnation, crucial aid cuts, and regular mass protests across the country. 

In this article:Politics, Sudan, Unrest
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Bogged-down Russian tanks are soon to become a more common sight Bogged-down Russian tanks are soon to become a more common sight

World

Op-Ed: ‘Z is for Zero’ — Delusions are destroying Russia as a nation

This is where the delusions become suicidal.

22 hours ago
A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month by Russian forces A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month by Russian forces

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month...

22 hours ago
A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022 A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022

World

Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city

A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol.

15 hours ago
A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped

World

Op-Ed: Mobile crematoria ‘just happen’ to be in Mariupol? There’s more to this than the obvious

In this case, real justice must be done.

4 hours ago