Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Strong trial results for Pfizer lung cancer drug

AFP

Published

People walk past the Pfizer logo on their world headquarters in Manhattan
People walk past the Pfizer logo on their world headquarters in Manhattan - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
People walk past the Pfizer logo on their world headquarters in Manhattan - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

A Pfizer medicine has been shown to greatly reduce cancer progression and improve survival outcomes for people in the advanced stages of a form of lung cancer, results published Friday showed.

Lorlatinib, which is already approved and available under the brand name Lobrena in the United States, was tested in a clinical trial of hundreds of people with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Roughly half received lorlatinib while the rest received crizotinib, an earlier generation drug.

After five years of follow-up time, more than half of patients treated with lorlatinib did not see their cancer progress.

“We’re talking about patients with advanced metastatic disease — so this is actually a truly unprecedented finding,” Pfizer’s Despina Thomaidou told AFP.

Sixty percent of patients receiving lorlatinib, an oral one a day tablet, were alive without disease progression after five years compared to 8 percent on crizotinib.

“There is an 81 percent reduction in the risk of progression or death,” added Thomaidou.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths globally. 

NSCLC accounts for more than 80 percent of lung cancers, with ALK-positive tumors responsible for roughly five percent of NSCLC cases, with roughly 72,000 new cases each year worldwide.

ALK-positive NSCLC mostly affects younger patients and is largely decoupled from lifestyle indicators such as smoking. It is also very aggressive — 25-40 percent of people with ALK-positive NSCLC develop brain metastases within the first two years.

Lorlatinib penetrates the blood-brain barrier better than prior generation medicines, said Thomaidou, and works to inhibit tumor mutations that drive resistance.

Side effects of lorlatinib included swellings, weight gain and mental health problems.

The results were published at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

In this article:Cancer, Health, Lung, pfizer, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Donald Trump: Realtor, showman, president, criminal

Donald Trump once boasted "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." The dictum finally came crashing down.

15 hours ago
A new analysis by Corporate Accountability found that household names including Disney, Volkswagen, Air France and many more were among brands that heavily invested in likely worthless carbon offset credits A new analysis by Corporate Accountability found that household names including Disney, Volkswagen, Air France and many more were among brands that heavily invested in likely worthless carbon offset credits

Business

World’s biggest companies snap up ‘likely junk’ carbon offsets: analysis

A new analysis by Corporate Accountability found that household names including Disney, Volkswagen, Air France and many more were among brands that heavily invested...

18 hours ago
A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube A clinician says guardrails when it comes to watching videos about 'ideal' bodies or fitness levels can help protect the mental health of young people using online platforms such as YouTube

Social Media

India tops the chart leading countries with the most YouTube users

YouTube’s expansion is not only about viewing numbers. The platform's subscription services bring in big revenues.

11 hours ago
Donald Trump exits the courtroom after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York Donald Trump exits the courtroom after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

World

Trump convicted on all charges in hush money trial

A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case in a seismic development barely five months ahead of...

17 hours ago