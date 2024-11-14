Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Strike hits south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV

AFP

Published

Smoke rises over south Beirut after an Israeli air strike.
Smoke rises over south Beirut after an Israeli air strike. - Copyright Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP Handout
Smoke rises over south Beirut after an Israeli air strike. - Copyright Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP Handout

Air strikes hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate in the near future,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

His post on X included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.

Israel carried out two strikes on Ghobeiry and a large one on Shouaifat al-Omrousiya, which lies on the southern outskirts of Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

NNA also reported heavy Israeli bombardment of the southern town of Bint Jbeil on Thursday.

Several blocks of flats in the town barely three kilometres (two miles) from the Israeli border were destroyed by air strikes or shelling, it said.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Lebanon, Palestinians, Strike
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Calgary Innovation Week Calgary Innovation Week

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week kicks off with pitches from the city’s top 10 startups

Calgary Innovation Week 2024 soft-launched with a burst of energy this morning at the Platform Calgary Innovation Centre.

12 hours ago
The Ukraine Legion was established as part of a wider security agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv The Ukraine Legion was established as part of a wider security agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv

World

‘I had to gather my strength’: Ukrainians abroad sign up to fight

The Ukraine Legion was established as part of a wider security agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv - Copyright AFP Wojtek RADWANSKIMagdalena PACIOREK, Elizabeth STRIYThe...

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

How neuroinclusion strategies benefit growing companies

In today’s competitive job market, making room for neurodiverse talent isn’t just ethical — it’s a business advantage. 

10 hours ago
Nate Glubish Nate Glubish

Tech & Science

From healthcare to AI, Alberta eyes innovation-driven growth for Canada’s economy

Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation sits down with Digital Journal to talk about the Alberta tech advantage.

11 hours ago