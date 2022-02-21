Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Storm-weary Northern Europe battered by a third major storm in five days

With heavy rains and high winds, major Storm Franklin came ashore off the North Atlantic on Sunday.

Published

Stormy seas at Porthcawl, on the south coast of Wales on December 30, 2015. Credit - Jeremy Segrott from Cardiff, Wales, UK (CC BY 2.0)
Stormy seas at Porthcawl, on the south coast of Wales on December 30, 2015. Credit - Jeremy Segrott from Cardiff, Wales, UK (CC BY 2.0)

As crews worked to clear fallen trees and restore power to thousands of customers hit by storms Dudley and Eunice last week, a third major storm in less than a week, pushed in off the North Atlantic; bringing more heavy rains and high winds.

Storm Franklin swept across Northern Ireland and northern England before moving on to France, killing at least two more people, and bringing the death toll from the three storms to 16.

In France, a couple in their 70s died Sunday after their car was swept into the English Channel near a small town in Normandy.

“With the wind, the car skidded,” Herve Bougon, mayor of Bricqueville-Sur-Mer, told the Ouest-France newspaper, reports CTV News Canada. “It was pushed onto its side as it sank into the water.”

Storm Franklin’s high winds reached 86 mph at Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday night, and 79 mph in Capel Curig in Wales, and 78mph in Orlock Head, Northern Ireland on Monday, according to the BBC. 

There is severe flooding being reported in parts of Northern Ireland and hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across England, Scotland and Wales. Earlier on Monday, the Met Office issued two weather warnings – an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland, and a yellow warning for wind covering Wales, Northern Ireland, most of England, and parts of southwest Scotland.

The wild weather this past week has been fueled by an unusually strong jet stream over the North Atlantic. 

The region is not out of the woods just yet

The Met Office says the weather will remain unsettled this week, but the risk of further impacts from wind and rain is much lower than has been seen in recent days, particularly across the south.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “A strong jet stream is driving weather systems across the North Atlantic ocean with a succession of weather fronts moving into the UK bringing more wet and windy weather at times this week.”

“As Storm Franklin clears the UK and pushes into the near continent this afternoon the windy conditions will gradually ease and showers become fewer, leaving some dry, sunny weather for many.”

The region can expect a band of rain and strong winds overnight, followed by another spell of sunshine. Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with a frost to start for some areas.

The weather is expected to be more settled on Friday before another windy spell, especially in the north, heralds the start of the weekend.

In this article:downed trees, Flooding, met office, Northern Europe, Power outages, Storm Franklin, Third major storm, unusually strong jet stream
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region

World

Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’, US warns UN

The U.S. has warned the UN it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Studying the Weddell Sea ice pack is an integral part of Endurance 22 mission

The search for the Endurance will also give scientists a chance to study the pack ice in the Weddell Sea.

15 hours ago
Activists in Hong Kong say they are being subjected to covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls as Beijing cracks down Activists in Hong Kong say they are being subjected to covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls as Beijing cracks down

World

The shadowy messengers delivering threats to Hong Kong civil society

Covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls — warnings of reprisals by authorities from shadowy messengers.

16 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Neurotypical vs Neurodivergent — Aka missing the whole of humanity with simplistic definitions

Why should you fit any behavioral norm but your own?

13 hours ago