Stirring ‘haka’ dance disrupts New Zealand’s parliament

Maori lawmakers leave their seats to perform a traditional haka dance in protest against a bill that aims to reinterpret a document seen as New Zealand's founding treaty with its Indigenous people - Copyright AFP New Zealand Parliament

Indigenous Maori lawmakers disrupted New Zealand’s parliament with a stirring “haka” dance, voicing opposition to a race relations bill that has ignited protests across the country.

A contentious bid to reinterpret a centuries-old treaty between New Zealand’s Maori and European settlers was set to be debated in parliament on Thursday.

But proceedings were derailed when 22-year-old Maori Party MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke took to her feet, ripped the bill in half, and launched into the haka.

The rest of her party strode onto the floor of parliament to join her in the Ka Mate haka, a fierce ceremonial challenge popularised by the country’s All Blacks rugby side.

Speaker of Parliament Gerry Brownlee cleared onlookers from the public gallery and briefly shut down proceedings, condemning the “grossly disorderly” interruption.

Tensions have started to fray in New Zealand after a minor party in the coalition government introduced a bill to reframe the Treaty of Waitangi.

Seen as the country’s founding document, the text was signed in 1840 to bring peace between 540 Maori chiefs and colonising British forces.

Critics say the bill would unravel education and other programmes for Maori citizens.

Although it is unlikely to pass — it lacks support from the government’s two other coalition partners — critics say it still risks seriously hampering race relations.

Thousands have joined a “hikoi” protest march travelling the country to drum up opposition, shutting down major highways as they inch their way towards the capital Wellington.

The movement, which has now swollen to an estimated 10,000 demonstrators, is due to arrive on the lawns of parliament early next week.

Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has accused the government of “waging war on our existence as Maori and on the fabric of this nation”.