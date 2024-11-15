Stewards intervene to stop Israel, France football fans clash at Paris match

Stadium security staff intervene to stop Israel and France supporters from clashing at the Stade de France - Copyright AFP EVARISTO SA

Stewards had to intervene at the Nations League match between France and Israel on Thursday to stop fans of both nations from clashing in the stands, an AFP reporter saw.

Videos taken by spectators and posted on the X social media network show fans, some with Israeli flags, running along the rows of seats at the Stade de France while other fans whistled and booed.

Stewards wearing orange bibs moved between the two groups to separate them.

Paris police told AFP it could not comment until it had received more information.

The match is taking place under heavy security after fans from the Maccabi Tel Aviv club were attacked in Amsterdam last week following a Europa League match against Ajax.

The violence in Amsterdam flared after Maccabi fans set fire to a Palestinian flag the night before and vandalised a taxi, authorities said.

Amsterdam’s mayor Femke Halsema said the incidents were a “poisonous cocktail of anti-Semitism and hooliganism”.

Around 4,000 police were on patrol outside and inside the stadium in Paris.

The attendance was expected to be as low as 13,000 in a stadium with an 80,000 capacity.

The incidents in the Netherlands took place with anti-Israeli sentiment and reported anti-Semitic acts across the world soaring as Israel wages wars against Iran-backed Islamist militants in Lebanon and Gaza.