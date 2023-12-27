Connect with us

States with the strictest distracted driving laws

Westfield used data from the Governors Highway Safety Association to determine which states have the strictest distracted driving laws regarding electronic device use.  
Colleen Kilday

Every day, nine people in the United States die due to distracted driving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Distracted driving comprises any activity that results in the driver taking their eyes off the road, whether it’s eating and drinking, adjusting car controls, smoking, or fumbling with the radio—but cellphone use is by far the most dangerous.

Sending a single text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA further reports that in 2021, 8% of all fatal car crashes and 14% of injury-causing car crashes were attributable to distracted driving. However, it is important to note that because the majority of recorded distracted driving incidents are self-reported, these statistics are likely much higher.

The economic consequences of distracted driving are also significant. In a measure that includes quality-of-life valuations, medical costs, legal costs, emergency services, and property damage, NHTSA determined that distracted driving vehicle crashes resulted in a total economic loss of $395 billion in the United States in 2019.

The consequences of distracted driving have been long documented, but counteractive measures have made little more than a dent in the rate of fatal accidents. In 2017, 14% of all fatal distraction-based car crashes were attributed to cellphone use. In 2021, the most recent year this data was assimilated, it was 12%.

A 2019 study by the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Automotive Safety Research determined that such a slow rate of change may be due to the motivations underlying distracted driving. This includes feelings of obligation to respond quickly to electronic communications; a desire to use one’s time efficiently; the habitual nature of such behaviors; and overestimating one’s ability to drive safely in spite of distractions.

NHTSA aims to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving at a national level; however, related laws governing distracted driving are mandated at the state level. Interestingly, Arizona, Montana, and Missouri are the only states without a texting and driving ban that applies to drivers of all ages. Meanwhile, Delaware—which has the strictest distracted driving laws—is among the top 10 safest states for driving and issues the most distracted driving citations.

Using data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Westfield compiled a list of states with the strictest driving laws. States were selected based on how strict their handheld, cellphone, and text message use while driving laws were.


Afternoon Little Rock cityscape.

Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock

Arkansas

– Handheld ban: school and work zones only
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Kauai.

Pierre Leclerc // Shutterstock

Hawaii

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Indiana

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 21)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Canal Street in New Orleans.

Canva

Louisiana

– Handheld ban: learner or intermediate license (regardless of age), drivers in school zones
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Portland Head Lighthouse and coastline.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Maine

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Market Square and North Church in Portsmouth.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Cincinnati skyline and bridge.

photo.ua // Shutterstock

Ohio

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion.

Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock

Oregon

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of cityscape and highways.

kintermedia // Shutterstock

Texas

– Handheld ban: yes, in school crossing zones and on public school property only
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of scenic Route 100 in summer.

S_Hoss // Shutterstock

Vermont

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Elevated view of Space Needle and downtown.

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

Washington

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Morgantown.

Canva

West Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18 w/ learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Atlanta metro and highways.

Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

Georgia

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Roanoke.

Canva

Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Urban sunset over downtown Scottsdale.

antsdrone // Shutterstock

Arizona

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Bixby Bridge in Big Sur.

Maks Ershov // Shutterstock

California

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Soliders and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford.

f11photo // Shutterstock

Connecticut

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Lewes.

Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Delaware

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Pennsylvania Avenue and US Capitol.

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learners permit)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Traffic in downtown Chicago.

f11photo // Shutterstock

Illinois

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 19)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view of Annapolis and Statehouse.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Maryland

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Boston skyline with river.

lunamarina // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Park and skyscrapers in downtown Detroit.

Gerald Bernard // Shutterstock

Michigan

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (handheld ban)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Minnesota Skyline and Interstate Highway 35W.

Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

Minnesota

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers with learner under 18 or provisional license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Aerial view Jersey City.

Kamira // Shutterstock

New Jersey

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (permit or provisional license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Manchester Street Power Station smokestacks and Providence skyline.

Big Joe // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

Downtown Nashville in autumn.

Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock

Tennessee

– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban

This story originally appeared on Westfield and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

