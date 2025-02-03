Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Starmer to urge Europe to ‘bear down’ on Putin at landmark talks

AFP

Published

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before travelling for talks with the leaders of the 27 EU member states
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before travelling for talks with the leaders of the 27 EU member states - Copyright POOL/AFP Ben STANSALL
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before travelling for talks with the leaders of the 27 EU member states - Copyright POOL/AFP Ben STANSALL

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will urge European leaders to “continue bearing down” on Russian President Vladimir Putin when the UK premier becomes the first to attend a European Council gathering since Brexit on Monday.

Starmer said during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday that he was “very much looking forward” to attending Monday’s informal EU leaders’ retreat in Belgium.

While there, the prime minister will discuss plans for a UK-EU defence and security partnership “in order to tackle the generational threats we all face”, according to a press release sent out by his Downing Street office late Sunday.

He will also call on European countries to “continue bearing down on Putin” and “step up and shoulder more of the burden in order to keep Europe safe against Russia’s increasing campaign of sabotage and destruction on our continent”.

In the talks with Scholz, Starmer stressed that it was important to ensure Ukraine “was in the strongest possible position in the coming months”, so that any peace deal to end its war with Ukraine “could be achieved through strength”.

US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has given renewed urgency to Europe’s backing of Ukraine, as the mercurial Republican has vowed to bring a quick end to the war, leaving EU leaders fearful he could sideline them and force Kyiv into a bad deal.

“President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled,” Starmer said ahead of the trip. 

“We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.”

By keeping up sanction pressure on Russia’s energy revenues and companies supplying its missile factories, the UK and its European partners could “crush Putin’s war machine”, he added.

Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, before travelling to meet with the leaders of the 27 EU Member States at an informal meeting of the European Council.

The session is part of Starmer’s “ongoing commitment to strengthen our partnership with the European Union”, said Downing Street.

Resetting post-Brexit relations with the EU is a key foreign policy strategy for Starmer, who was a strong supporter of staying in the bloc during the 2016 referendum.

In this article:Britain, Defence, Diplomacy, Eu, Politics, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Data reduction: Do we need data usage calculators?

From the calculator, visitors can explore data plans and offers in more than 200 destinations across the globe.

21 hours ago

Business

Autos, electronics: What will Trump’s tariffs impact?

Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to roil supply chains for products ranging from automobiles to avocados.

24 hours ago
A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine

Business

Why cyber hygiene should be a priority for every business in 2025

How can cyber-hygiene be boosted within the average business unit? Here is some advice to strengthen your cybersecurity provisions.

22 hours ago

Business

Trump says tariff ‘pain’ will be ‘worth the price’

Trump said that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be "worth the price."

8 hours ago