Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sri Lankan leader faces May Day calls to step down

Sri Lanka’s fractious opposition showed rare unity Sunday, joining together to demand embattled President Rajapaksa resign.

Published

Sajith Premadasa (C), leader of main Sri Lankan opposition party the SJB, takes part in a May Day rally in Colombo on Sunday calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sajith Premadasa (C), leader of main Sri Lankan opposition party the SJB, takes part in a May Day rally in Colombo on Sunday calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Sajith Premadasa (C), leader of main Sri Lankan opposition party the SJB, takes part in a May Day rally in Colombo on Sunday calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Sri Lanka’s fractious opposition showed rare unity Sunday, joining together to demand embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the country’s worst-ever economic crisis.

Main opposition party the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a mass rally at Independence Square in the capital Colombo, where speaker after speaker called for the ouster of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family.

“For over a month, the president has been barricaded in his official residence,” former legislator Hirunika Premachandra said. “It is time for us to pull him by his ear and kick him out.”

Months of lengthy blackouts, skyrocketing inflation and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have sparked numerous anti-Rajapaksa protests across the country.

Premachandra, who kicked off the wave of demonstrations by staging a sit-in outside the president’s private home in mid-March, urged all parties to unite and topple the government.

The JVP, the country’s main leftist party, held its own rally outside a Colombo railway station, insisting the government should step down and allow an early election.

“Gota go home, go home Gota,” chanted tens of thousands of JVP activists waving red flags.

Several minor opposition parties also demonstrated in Colombo and provincial capitals.

But while Gota’s ruling SLPP coalition skipped its customary May Day rally, the president issued a statement asking all political parties to “overcome the challenges we face.”

“Instead of following up on who is responsible for the current problematic situation, what we need to do now is to focus on what action can be taken to provide immediate relief,” Rajapaksa said.

Elsewhere in the capital, thousands of activists laid siege to Rajapaksa’s sea-front office for the 23rd straight day, calling for his resignation.

The president reportedly told dissidents within his coalition government on Friday he was willing to consider forming a unity government, but that neither he nor his brother Mahinda, the country’s prime minister, would step down.

In this article:Labour, mayday, Politics, Protest, Srilanka, Unrest
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine seeks to stall relentless Russian onslaught in Donbas

Ukraine's army has little option but to try to stall their larger and better-equipped enemy in the sprawling plains of Donbas.

19 hours ago

World

The largest wildfire in New Mexico is the most destructive in the U.S.

The Calf Canyon fire near More, New Mexico is now the largest wildfire in the U.S. - covering 97,064 acres.

22 hours ago
Maria Didovets, 82, is still waiting for all the water to be pumped out of her basement which was flooded when a Russian strike hit a nearby dam two months ago Maria Didovets, 82, is still waiting for all the water to be pumped out of her basement which was flooded when a Russian strike hit a nearby dam two months ago

World

War unleashes flooding in Ukraine town

In addition to the devastation and death caused by Russian missiles, the invasion has also caused flooding in Demydiv village after a Russian strike.

22 hours ago
US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Ignoring Putin’s threats, US boosts support for Ukraine

Asking Congress for $33 billion more to support Ukraine, Washington is choosing to ignore Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear arms.

11 hours ago