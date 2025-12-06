Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sri Lanka unveils cyclone aid plan as rains persist

AFP

Published

More than two million people, nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population, have been affected by the floods and landslides
More than two million people, nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population, have been affected by the floods and landslides - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
More than two million people, nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population, have been affected by the floods and landslides - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Amal JAYASINGHE

Disaster-hit Sri Lanka has unveiled a major compensation package to rebuild homes damaged by a deadly cyclone, even as the island prepared on Saturday for further landslides and flooding.

The government has confirmed 611 deaths, with another 213 unaccounted for and feared dead, in what President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called the country’s most challenging natural disaster.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) issued fresh landslide warnings in several areas of the worst-affected Central Province, with the northeast monsoon gathering over the island and bringing more rain.

More than two million people — nearly 10 percent of the population — have been affected by last week’s floods and landslides, the worst this century.

Survivors will be offered up to 10 million rupees ($33,000) to buy land in a safer location and build a new house, the finance ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

They will also receive livelihood support, including cash to pay for children’s school books, kitchen appliances, bedding and rent if they are not given accommodation by the state.

The government did not say how much the bold package would cost, a concern given the country’s recent economic turbulence. 

A senior official earlier said recovery and reconstruction might cost up to $7 billion.

The central bank has ordered commercial banks, both state-owned and private, to reschedule loans of affected people and not to impose penalties on defaulting borrowers.

The government is also offering one million rupees in compensation for each person killed or left permanently disabled.

The DMC said nearly 75,000 homes were damaged, including close to 5,000 that were completely destroyed by last week’s disasters.

Around 150,000 people remain in state-run shelters, down from a peak of 225,000.

The air force said it was still using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft on Saturday to supply communities cut off by landslides in the centre of the country.

– IMF request –

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it was considering Sri Lanka’s request for an additional $200 million, on top of the $347 million tranche the country was already due to receive this month.

“The IMF remains closely engaged with the Sri Lankan authorities… and is committed to supporting the country,” the Washington-based lender said.

Cyclone Ditwah devastated swathes of Sri Lanka as it was emerging from its severe 2022 economic crisis, following a four-year, $2.9 billion bailout loan agreed with the IMF in early 2023.

Dissanayake told parliament on Friday that Sri Lanka’s economy had made a significant recovery, but was not strong enough to withstand the latest shock alone.

Despite assistance from the military and volunteers in flooded communities, fresh rains have hampered clean-up operations.

Residents evacuated from the landslide-prone central hills have been told not to return immediately, even if their homes were unaffected by the slips.

In this article:Climate, Economy, Flood, Srilanka, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets mixed ahead of US data, expected Fed rate cut

Asian markets struggled into the weekend on Friday following a bland lead from Wall Street.

20 hours ago

World

Frank Gehry, master architect with a flair for drama, dead at 96

Canada-born US architect Frank Gehry, whose daring designs from the Guggenheim Bilbao to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA died aged 96.

8 hours ago
Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter

Business

Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in deal of the decade

Streaming giant Netflix said Friday it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion.

20 hours ago
2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Entertainment

Review: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Reba McEntire hosts, and various artists perform

The Rockefeller Center Christmas 93rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on December 3rd in the heart of New York City.

16 hours ago