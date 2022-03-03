Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sri Lanka sacks energy minister as economic crisis deepens

Published

Sri Lankan Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila had criticised his government's monetary policy the day before his sacking
Sri Lankan Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila had criticised his government's monetary policy the day before his sacking - Copyright AFP Ishara S.KODIKARA
Sri Lankan Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila had criticised his government's monetary policy the day before his sacking - Copyright AFP Ishara S.KODIKARA

Sri Lanka’s president sacked his energy minister on Thursday as fuel shortages left the near-bankrupt island facing its worst blackouts in 26 years and the nation’s buses largely sidelined.

Udaya Gammanpila was booted from the cabinet a day after publicly criticising the government’s monetary policy, saying it had worsened the dollar shortage that has slammed oil imports.

Another cabinet member who had accused Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, a younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, of mismanagement was also sacked.

“The president used his executive powers to remove Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa and Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila with effect from today,” presidential spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka said.

No reason was given for the summary dismissals, but official sources said the president was livid over their scathing attacks on the government’s handling of the worsening economic crisis.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary Fund had warned the country’s foreign debt was “unsustainable”, and called for devaluation and higher taxes to revive the economy.

Since Wednesday, Sri Lankans have been subject to nationwide power cuts of seven-and-a-half hours a day, the worst since 1996, after thermal power stations ran out of fuel.

Public transport has also been crippled, with many fuel retailers out of diesel and some bus drivers reporting queueing for up to seven hours to top up.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of a severe foreign exchange shortage, with the country’s external reserves falling to $2.3 billion in January, down 25 percent from the previous month.

A wide-ranging import ban imposed in March 2020 to save foreign exchange has led to shortages of essentials, including food, medicines and industrial raw materials.

International rating agencies have downgraded Sri Lanka, saying there were doubts if the South Asian nation can service its $51 billion foreign debt. Colombo has insisted it will honour its obligations.

In this article:Economy, Energy, Oil, Politics, Rajapaksa, Srilanka
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Burning cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

The Felicity Ace was carrying about 4,000 cars from Germany to the United States. The ship sank on Tuesday.

23 hours ago
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has transformed in the last years from a urbane master of diplomacy respected even by foes to a Kremlin attack weapon Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has transformed in the last years from a urbane master of diplomacy respected even by foes to a Kremlin attack weapon

World

Russia’s king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pariah

Sergei Lavrov, a staunch defender of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he now finds himself sanctioned and blocked from travelling to the West.

23 hours ago
At the Palanca border post between Ukraine and Moldova, the flow of refugees shows no sign of slowing At the Palanca border post between Ukraine and Moldova, the flow of refugees shows no sign of slowing

World

Fleeing Ukrainians reach Moldova to escape Russian bombs

After spending days in a basement in fear of Russian bombs in southern Ukraine, 15-year-old Arsen and his mother Irina reached Moldova.

20 hours ago
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles

World

Ukraine tells Russian mothers — Come and get your sons

Ukraine has told mothers of captured Russian troops they can have their sons back if they come to get them.

12 hours ago