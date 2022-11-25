Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Squid Game’ star indicted over sexual misconduct: prosecutor

AFP

Published

South Korean actor O Yeong-su attends a Netflix "Squid Game" event on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
South Korean actor O Yeong-su attends a Netflix "Squid Game" event on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON
South Korean actor O Yeong-su attends a Netflix "Squid Game" event on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON

“Squid Game” actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, South Korea’s prosecutor told AFP Friday.

The 78-year-old in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller.

According to local reports, the South Korean prosecution indicted him without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman’s body in 2017.

Everything reported by local media on O “is not factually incorrect,” an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told AFP, without giving further details.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial — about its regulatory innovation — featuring O.

“Squid Game” — which imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children’s games that turn deadly — became Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.

It is still one of the most popular shows on the platform.

The show’s success has amplified South Korea’s increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following global fame won by the likes of K-pop band BTS and the Oscar-winning film “Parasite”.

Multiple figures in South Korea’s film industry — including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actors Cho Jae-hyun and Oh Dal-su — have faced sexual assault allegations.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

It took the team from the Loria research lab six months to crack the letter's code It took the team from the Loria research lab six months to crack the letter's code

Tech & Science

Emperor Charles V’s secret code cracked after five centuries

Researchers has cracked a five century-old code which reveals a rumoured French plot to kill the Holy Roman Emperor.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Security expert on AirAsia ransomware attack

The ransomware attack on AirAsia serves as a sobering reminder of the growing threat to critical infrastructure globally.

5 hours ago
Soldiers are battling trench foot while the rain and snow have turned roads to mud on the frontline of eastern Ukraine Soldiers are battling trench foot while the rain and snow have turned roads to mud on the frontline of eastern Ukraine

World

Power cuts and trench foot: winter bites on Ukraine’s Donbas front

Fighting on the front is only getting colder and more wet as the first snows have dusted the area.

17 hours ago
The pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar The pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar

Business

Digital Britain: The UK areas losing the most cash machines

In 2023 the trend of embedded finance will continue to grow rapidly.

5 hours ago