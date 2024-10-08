Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sparks fly as Orban berates EU ‘elites’ in parliament trip

AFP

Published

Hungarian Prime Minister angered EU leaders by conducting rogue diplomacy with Moscow
Hungarian Prime Minister angered EU leaders by conducting rogue diplomacy with Moscow - Copyright AFP Mohamed ABOUELENEN
Hungarian Prime Minister angered EU leaders by conducting rogue diplomacy with Moscow - Copyright AFP Mohamed ABOUELENEN
Emma CHARLTON

Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban sent sparks flying at the European Parliament Tuesday as he told the EU to change tack or face “defeat” in Ukraine, and promised to pop the champagne if Donald Trump wins back the White House.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally within the European Union, Orban’s nationalist government is at loggerheads with its partners on a host of issues — from stalling aid for Kyiv, to enacting a host of laws the bloc sees as democratic backsliding.

Orban is in Strasbourg to present the “priorities” of Hungary’s norm-defying EU presidency, in a Wednesday debate attended by Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen — and set to feature stormy exchanges with lawmakers bent on calling him out.

But the spotlight-loving prime minister kicked things off Tuesday with a press conference — briefly disrupted by a yelling protester — at which he railed at European “elites” and vowed a “great change” was coming to European politics.

“Europe is not in Brussels, not in Strasbourg,” he said. “Europe is in Rome, Berlin, Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Paris. It is an alliance of nation states,” Orban said — warning against any temptation to “isolate” leaders such as himself on the European stage.

“The elites are putting a protective ring about themselves, but we live in a democracy, and these voices have to have found people to represent it,” he said.

– ‘Can’t win’ –

It came as little surprise, when Hungary assumed the EU’s six-month presidency in July, that Orban went entirely off script: embarking on an uncoordinated Ukraine “peace mission” to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing that left heads spinning in Brussels.

In response, von der Leyen ordered top officials to skip a series of meetings organised by the Hungarian presidency — an unprecedented de facto boycott.

Orban doubled down on his maverick foreign policy Tuesday, telling reporters Kyiv was headed for defeat and that “we need a new strategy” on Ukraine.

“If you cannot win on the battlefield — you have to communicate, you have to negotiate, you have to have a ceasefire.”

The Hungarian premier also warned that if Trump wins re-election, Europe should be ready for him to start efforts to end the Ukraine war before his inauguration in January.

“He will act immediately — so we don’t have as European leaders any time to waste,” said Orban, who is to host a European summit in Budapest two days after the US election on November 5. 

A long-time Trump supporter, he quipped that he would “open several bottles of champagne” if the populist leader is returned to power.

– ‘Let the Patriots in’ –

Orban has pointed at hard-right electoral gains from Italy to the Netherlands and Austria — and the rising influence of a Hungarian-led new group in the EU parliament, the Patriots for Europe — as evidence of a political sea change in Europe.

In Strasbourg, he complained bitterly that his Patriots — the third-largest group in the EU parliament — were being kept out in the cold under a tacit agreement by mainstream parties to bar the far right from power.

“We are pro-European, we are Patriots of Europe,” he told reporters. “So let’s not push the Patriots aside, let’s let them into the process.”

On the hot-button issue of migration Orban — whose government is threatening to bus asylum seekers to Brussels in protest at EU refugee policies — said his country was being “punished” for defending its borders.

Last month, the EU moved to withhold another 200 million euros ($220 million) in funds for Budapest after it failed to pay a fine for violating asylum rules, on top of billions already frozen.

– ‘Playing arsonist’ –

Twice delayed and now taking place halfway through Budapest’s mandate, Wednesday’s debate promises to be heated, with mainstream EU lawmakers promising to hold Orban to account and the Hungarian opposition-leader-turned-MEP Peter Magyar among the speakers lined up to challenge him.

There is no love lost between Orban and centrist forces in the European Parliament — who promise to pull no punches during his visit.

French lawmaker Valerie Hayer said his freelance diplomacy conducted under the EU presidency banner was “unacceptable” and played into the hands of “autocratic states”.

“Orban is playing arsonist with the very idea of Europe,” she charged.

“Orban should not be using the council presidency to push Putin’s interests,” said Maltese lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba, saying his Socialists and Democrats would be putting the Hungarian prime minister “in check”.

Since returning to lead his country in 2010, Orban has moved to curb civil rights and tighten his grip on power, repeatedly clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law issues.

In this article:Diplomacy, Eu, Hungary, Parliament, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI

Business

Op-Ed: Employee monitoring and AI — Next generation of paranoia?

Pay attention to these issues, because it could be your neck in the noose.

4 hours ago
The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading

Entertainment

The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.

21 hours ago
Max Weinberg Max Weinberg

Entertainment

Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about his show at The Paramount

Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, chatted about his upcoming "Jukebox" solo show at The Paramount on Long Island.

19 hours ago
The COP16 summit comes as Brazil and other Latin American countries struggle to emerge from one of the worst wildfire seasons in years The COP16 summit comes as Brazil and other Latin American countries struggle to emerge from one of the worst wildfire seasons in years

World

UN biodiversity summit in Colombia aims to turn words into action

The COP16 summit comes as Brazil and other Latin American countries struggle to emerge from one of the worst wildfire seasons in years -...

23 hours ago