Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spanish PM unveils younger cabinet dominated by women

Published

Spanish PM unveils younger cabinet dominated by women
Pedro Sanchez's Socialists have been laggin in opinion polls - Copyright AFP JUNI KRISWANTO
Pedro Sanchez's Socialists have been laggin in opinion polls - Copyright AFP JUNI KRISWANTO
Marie GIFFARD

Spain’s premier, whose Socialist party has been lagging in opinion polls, on Saturday reshuffled his government, unveiling a younger cabinet dominated by women that he vowed would preside over a post-Covid  economic revival.

“The revival government begins today,’ Pedro Sanchez said as he presented the reshuffle, the first since his left-wing minority coalition came to power in January 2020.

His coalition, made up of Socialists and the radical-left Podemos party,  trails the conservatives in opinion polls. 

Unveiling the new  cabinet, Sanchez said it represented “a generational renewal” because the mean age of the ministers was now 50 instead of 55.

Women now make up 63 percent over 54 percent in the previous government.

“This will make our country once again the reference for women-men equality,” Sanchez said.

“Once the worst of the pandemic has been overcome” the cabinet will work toward “an economic renewal and creation of jobs,” in part using the Covid-19 recovery funds that Spain will get from the European Union.

Calling the funds “an enormous opportunity,” Sanchez said that Spain’s economic recovery “must be digital… must be green… and must also be feminist.”

Podemos kept their five portfolios in the 22-member cabinet.

Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya was replaced by Jose Manuel Albares, who was Spain’s ambassador to France. Socialist Carmen Calvo, who was number two in the government, has also left the cabinet, replaced by Nadia Calvino, economy minister.

The Spanish government had been weakened over the past several months.

– Weakened govt –

Early in May, Podemos and the Socialists were routed in regional elections in Madrid by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The PP has surged ahead of the Socialists in opinion polls following that election — at the end of May, polls showed the PP and the far-right Vox together would win an absolute majority in parliament if a general election were held.

Its leader Pablo Casado denounced the reshuffle on Saturday, tweeting: “Spain’s problem is Sanchez, he is the one who should leave.”

The government’s decision in June to pardon nine Catalan separatists has also drained support.

The pardons have been condemned by Spain’s right-wing opposition as well as by the Supreme Court, but Madrid hoped they would give impetus to talks with Catalonia’s new leader, Pere Aragones, who was more open to dialogue than his hardline predecessor.

Since Sanchez’s coalition came to power, it has relied in part on the support of ERC, a leftist Catalan separatist party, which in return demanded talks on resolving the separatist conflict in wealthy Catalonia. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A week after the pardons,  Aragones said separatists would resume talks with the government in the second half of September.

An Ipsos poll in June found that 53 percent of Spaniards opposed the pardons, but 68 percent of Catalans were in favour. 

Socialists and the conservative PP have alternated at the helm of Spain, EU’s fourth largest economy, since the 1980s.

The country has been roiled by political crises since the conservative PP government of Mariano Rajoy fell in 2018.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Remain in light: Musical joy and celebration to be played from London’s Trafalgar Square

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting a free concert in London this August, with the event sponsored by the BMW Group.

22 hours ago

Life

Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation into Trump, allies

Arizona Secretary of State asked Attorney General to open a criminal investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump.

13 hours ago

World

Sydney’s extended lockdown — ‘Do not leave your homes’ likely to extend for weeks

The restrictions are pretty tight. Travel is restricted to 10 km. Home visitors are not allowed. Only one person per household can go shopping.

3 hours ago
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

World

Bangladesh factory owner held after fire kills 52

A garment worker walks past the burnt factory after the fire was put out in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka - Copyright AFP Munir Uz...

5 hours ago