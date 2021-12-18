Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spanish ex-king Juan Carlos makes rare public appearance in UAE

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I was spotted at a tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Published

Spanish ex-king Juan Carlos makes rare public appearance in UAE
Juan Carlos was seen by an AFP photographer at a match featuring Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala exhibition event in the United Arab Emirates - Copyright AFP Daniel Ceng
Juan Carlos was seen by an AFP photographer at a match featuring Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala exhibition event in the United Arab Emirates - Copyright AFP Daniel Ceng

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I was spotted at a tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, days after Swiss prosecutors closed a $100 million corruption case against him for lack of evidence.

Juan Carlos was seen by an AFP photographer at a match featuring Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the Mubadala exhibition event, a rare public appearance since he went into exile in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 following graft allegations.

On Monday, Swiss prosecutors said they have closed the case against Juan Carlos over suspicions he received $100 million in kickbacks for facilitating a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia awarded to a Spanish consortium.

After three years of investigation, the Geneva top prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the money transferred into a Swiss bank account had “not been sufficiently documented”.

But it said the probe had “not permitted to establish in a sufficient manner a link between the amount received from Saudi Arabia and the contract to build the high-speed train.”

Earlier this month Juan Carlos also sought immunity from the English courts after his ex-lover accused him of spying on and harassing her.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is seeking civil personal injury damages claim against the ex-monarch at the High Court.

But the 83-year-old Juan Carlos, who ruled from 1975 until his abdication in 2014, denies wrongdoing and argues that as a Spanish royal, English courts have no jurisdiction.

In this article:Juan Carlos, King Juan Carlos, Spain, UAE
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

19 hours ago
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Life

Omicron seen as the biggest current threat to global public health

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the U.S., the variant is now considered the “biggest threat to global public health.”

23 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

World

Growing tensions over cyber-warfare between US and Iran

Has Iran become a threat to U.S. interests on par with Russia?

18 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

19 hours ago