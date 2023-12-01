Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spaniard arrested for helping N.Korea evade US sanctions

AFP

Published

Spain's Alejandro Cao de Benos, seen here in 2016 at his Pyongyang Cafe in the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, faces up to 20 years in jail in the United States if convicted of helping North Korea evade sanctions
Spain's Alejandro Cao de Benos, seen here in 2016 at his Pyongyang Cafe in the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, faces up to 20 years in jail in the United States if convicted of helping North Korea evade sanctions - Copyright AFP/File Daniel ROLAND
Spain's Alejandro Cao de Benos, seen here in 2016 at his Pyongyang Cafe in the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, faces up to 20 years in jail in the United States if convicted of helping North Korea evade sanctions - Copyright AFP/File Daniel ROLAND

Spanish police on Friday said they had arrested a man wanted by Washington for allegedly conspiring with cryptocurrency experts to help North Korea evade sanctions over its nuclear program. 

Alejandro Cao de Benos, the founder of a pro-Pyongyang affinity organisation who bills himself as a “special delegate” for the government of North Korea, was arrested at Madrid’s Atocha train station as he got off a train from Barcelona, a police spokesman told AFP

The 48-year-old Spaniard faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted, Spanish police said in a statement.

His extradition to the United States still must be approved by the Spanish government and courts, a process that can take months.

US federal prosecutors last year charged Cao de Benos and a British businessman, Christopher Emms, of recruiting American expert Virgil Griffith to illegally provide cryptocurrency and blockchain services to North Korea to help it evade sanctions.

The prosecutors accuse Cao de Benos and Emms of arranging for Griffith to travel to North Korea in April 2019 to their Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference where the American allegedly taught members of the secretive nation’s government how to use cutting-edge techniques to launder money and circumvent sanctions.

Griffith, who holds a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology, was sentenced in April 2022 to 63 months in jail, and fined $100,000, after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Emms is still at large according to his description on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. 

The United States prohibits the export of goods, services or technology to North Korea without special permission from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Cao de Benos founded the Korean Friendship Association in 2000, a club that is officially recognised by Pyongyang and claims on its website to have over 10,000 members around the world.

The former IT consultant has also coordinated visits by foreign journalists to North Korea and has acted as a middleman between the country’s reclusive communist regime and foreign investors.

In 2016 he opened a small North Korean-themed bar, the Pyongyang Cafe, in the Mediterranean city of Tarragona. 

In this article:Crime, Cryptocurrency, NKorea, Sanctions, Spain, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

10 hours ago
BAE in August announced a record order book and half-year surge in net profits of 57 percent, as defence spending among Western governments has jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine BAE in August announced a record order book and half-year surge in net profits of 57 percent, as defence spending among Western governments has jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: The Ukraine war, if and when anyone can be bothered mentioning it

There’s only one possible outcome for this war.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

The top 10 most AI-obsessed states in the U.S. 

California takes the crown as the most AI-obsessed state. The Golden State searches for AI-related terms more than any other.

4 hours ago

Business

The ever-changing realm of fintech: What does 2024 promise?

The success of embedded finance in the consumer space will carry over into the B2B arena, and be worth trillions.

24 hours ago