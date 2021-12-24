Connect with us

Spain's Calvino elected head of IMF advisory committee

Nadia Calvino, pictured on December 2, 2021, has been Spain's first vice president since July and economy minister since 2018

The Spanish government’s First Vice President Nadia Calvino was elected chair of the group of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the IMF’s board, the organization announced Thursday.

Calvino, who is also her country’s economy minister, replaces Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson as head of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), and will remain in office for two years, beginning January 3.

The IMFC consists of 24 members who are central bankers and governors, finance ministers or officials of equivalent rank, who are chosen from among International Monetary Fund member countries.

Calvino has been Spain’s first vice president since July and economy minister since 2018. 

She previously held several positions at the European Commission, including director general in charge of the budget from 2014 to 2018.

The IMFC is the main advisory body to the IMF’s board of governors and deliberates major policy issues.

Coal miners' union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden's 'Build Back Better' Act

Senator Joe Manchin's decision not to back Joe Biden's vast social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the US president's plans to boost...

Convalescent plasma shows success in reducing COVID-19 hospital admissions

The review demonstrates that convalescent plasma reduces the need for hospitalization by half for the patients diagnosed as being infected with COVID-19.

Beware the scammer waiting to pounce over the holidays

Cybercrime: Shoppers should be hyper-aware of the risks present with online payments.

Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue, sparks outcry

The night-time operation was condemned by Hong Kong democracy activists and labelled a "despicable act."

