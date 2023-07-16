Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spain vote may change govt, but not foreign policy

AFP

Published

Spain's right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo will face many foreign policy challenges if he wins the July 23 election
Spain's right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo will face many foreign policy challenges if he wins the July 23 election - Copyright AFP CESAR MANSO
Spain's right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo will face many foreign policy challenges if he wins the July 23 election - Copyright AFP CESAR MANSO
Christian CHAISE

From defending Spain’s interests within the EU to its tortuous relations with Morocco, there will be no shortage of foreign policy challenges for right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo if he wins the July 23 election.

But the main challenge will undoubtedly be more personal, according to analysts: to assert himself on the international stage to ensure Spain’s voice continues to be clearly heard.

At the helm of the right-wing Popular Party (PP) for the past year, Feijoo, 61, “doesn’t have a great track record in international politics,” said Ignacio Molina, senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, a Madrid think-tank. 

And judging by his campaign, “he is not going to take any decision which will involve any big change in foreign policy, whether that be within the EU, NATO or in the defence of Spain’s interests,” he told AFP.

The PP’s programme states that a Feijoo government would continue “military, economic and humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people where necessary” as well as “support for sanctions against Russia”. 

The PP also said it would raise defence spending to 2.0 percent of Spain’s GDP, the military spending target set for member states by the North Atlantic Treaty Association (NATO). 

– EU, Maghreb ties –

Since Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez became prime minister in 2018, Spain has been very active on the EU stage after years of taking a back seat, and Feijoo’s challenge will be to ensure that continues, Molina said. 

“The problem for Feijoo will be maintaining this increase in Spain’s influence that there was under Sanchez,” he said.

Speaking to CNN in June, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said Spain had transformed its role within the EU, expressing concern that this could change if the right came to power. 

“We have brought the voice of Spain to a different level… Spain is now occupying the place that should correspond to the fourth European economy, which was maybe not the case in the past,” she said. 

And any presence on the international stage is likely to be more complicated for Feijoo who, unlike Sanchez, does not speak English. 

If elected, Feijoo — who would take over during Spain’s turn at the head of the EU presidency that began on July 1 — would have to reassure Brussels about several worrying issues, notably if the far-right Vox enters government. 

Among matters of concern are environmental and social issues. 

Aside from handling the EU, a Feijoo government would have to grasp the nettle of its tricky relationship with Algeria and Morocco, who are powerful but bitter rivals.

Feijoo would have to manage a situation complicated by Sanchez’s 2022 decision to abandon Spain’s policy of neutrality on Western Sahara, agreeing to back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region to end a lingering diplomatic spat with Rabat. 

The move infuriated Algeria, which backs the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement, sending its ties with Madrid into a tailspin, which has notably hit trade.

– ‘A balanced relationship’ –

In its programme, the PP pledges to foster “a balanced relationship with the Maghreb countries” although Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told La Vanguardia newspaper it would likely involve “a worrying return to anti-Moroccan positions”. 

For Feijoo, it will be “very difficult to change” the current policy on Morocco because Rabat has “means of pressure which partly explain the change in Sanchez’s position”, Molina said in a nod to migrant issues. 

After Madrid’s policy U-turn on Western Sahara, migrant arrivals to Spain fell by a quarter in 2022 compared with a year earlier.

Although a Feijoo government would adjust Sanchez’s stated position, “there won’t be an explicit reversal of it because it would be seen as a provocation by Morocco”, Molina said. 

For Feijoo — who until last year spent most of his political career in the northwestern Galicia region and has never shown any particular interest in foreign policy — the bar remains very high. 

“It’s going to be a very significant political and personal challenge for him. He will have to learn and decide if he wants to lead foreign policy as Sanchez has wanted to.”

In this article:Eu, Politics, Spain, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Stars hit Hollywood sidewalks as anger at studios simmers

The Hollywood actors' strike kicked off on a sweltering morning in Los Angeles, just over 24 hours after contract talks collapsed with studios.

14 hours ago
Higher Federal Reserve interest rates boosted bank earnings as executives offered a cautious outlook on the US economy Higher Federal Reserve interest rates boosted bank earnings as executives offered a cautious outlook on the US economy

Business

US banks caution on economy as Fed rate hikes boost earnings

Higher Federal Reserve interest rates boosted bank earnings as executives offered a cautious outlook on the US economy - Copyright AFP/File IAN TIMBERLAKEJohn BIERSResults...

23 hours ago
Italy's strike along left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world's top tourist spots Italy's strike along left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world's top tourist spots

Business

Strikes strand thousands of tourists in Italy, Belgium

Italy's strike along left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world's top tourist spots - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon BellStrikes...

16 hours ago
The new Prime Energy drink, is raising fears that it is dangerous for children because of its high caffeine content The new Prime Energy drink, is raising fears that it is dangerous for children because of its high caffeine content

Business

Viral caffeine-heavy drink raises concerns for US kids

The new Prime Energy drink, is raising fears that it is dangerous for children because of its high caffeine content - Copyright GETTY IMAGES...

24 hours ago