Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

AFP

Published

Agents wearing protective jumpsuits take part in cleaning works in a street covered in mud in Paiporta on November 13
Agents wearing protective jumpsuits take part in cleaning works in a street covered in mud in Paiporta on November 13 - Copyright AFP/File PEDRO UGARTE
Agents wearing protective jumpsuits take part in cleaning works in a street covered in mud in Paiporta on November 13 - Copyright AFP/File PEDRO UGARTE

Spain’s central government will cover the full cost of rebuilding schools, libraries and other municipal buildings damaged in last year’s deadly floods, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday.

The central government had initially said it would cover 50 percent of the estimated cost of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

But it will now pay 100 percent, Sanchez said after meeting mayors from the hardest-hit municipalities in the eastern region of Valencia.

“We are talking about 100 administrative centres, more or less 45 nursery schools, 58 libraries, 55 sports centres, 40 day centres, 16 markets and many more damaged buildings,” the Socialist prime minister said.

“The media spotlight may have shifted to other issues, but as we said from the beginning of this crisis, the government of Spain will not look away from Valencia,” he added.

The central government will also pick up the full 500-million-euro tab to repair the damage done to water treatment, supply and sanitation infrastructure by the floods, Sanchez said.

Sanchez’s government has until now put together aid packages collectively worth 16.6 billion euros in grants and loans to help stricken citizens.

The October 2024 floods caused significant damage in about 80 cities and claimed 232 lives nationwide. Most of the deaths were in Valencia.

In this article:AID, Floods, Politics, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Trump’s meme coin venture sparks backlash

Cryptocurrencies launched by Donald and Melania Trump have angered some digital currency advocates.

22 hours ago
Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday

Life

Hundreds to wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force

A high-profile gay couple married in Thailand on Thursday as the kingdom's same-sex marriage law went into effect.

17 hours ago

Business

Where are the best US states to launch a business?

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for new-business creation.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Major leak exposes billions of Weibo and DiDi records

The largest number of identifiable records were grouped in a collection credited to QQ messenger.

11 hours ago