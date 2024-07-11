Connect with us

Spain extradites top Venezuelan gang member

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said gang member Gerso Guerrero 'will be judged relentlessly'
Spain on Thursday extradited to Caracas a powerful member of the Tren de Aragua gang which has spread across Latin America and the United States, said Venezuela’s attorney general. 

Venezuela’s top prosecutor Tarek William Saab wrote on the X social network that Madrid had “agreed to the extradition of Gerso Guerrero,” brother of the gang’s leader, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, who is at-large.

He is due to arrive later Thursday and “will be judged relentlessly” for crimes such as extortion, money laundering, illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition, and terrorism, Saab said. 

Tren de Aragua was on Thursday sanctioned as a “transnational criminal organization” by the United States, which highlighted “the escalating threat it poses to American communities.”

Spain’s police announced Gerso Guerrero’s arrest in Barcelona on March 14.

His brother, known by the alias “Nino Guerrero,” is among Venezuela’s 21 most-wanted criminals, subject to an Interpol Red Notice.

The United States recently offered a reward of $5 million for information leading to his capture. Venezuelan authorities have offered a reward of $250,000.

Caracas struck a major blow against Tren de Aragua after the dramatic retaking of the Tocoron prison in September last year, which had served as its headquarters.

More than 11,000 police and soldiers, backed up by tanks and armored vehicles, stormed the prison, where they found bitcoin mining machines and heavy weapons such as rocket launchers and grenades — as well as amenities like a small zoo, disco and swimming pool.

Nino Guerrero and other gang leaders fled after apparently being tipped off about the huge operation, which had been planned for a year. 

Colombian police earlier this month detained another of its leaders, Larry Amaury Alvarez, alias “Larry Changa”.

Saab said that 44 members of the gang had been detained since 2019 in Venezuela and another 102 were subject to arrest warrants.

Tren de Aragua emerged in Venezuela a decade ago and has spread its tentacles to Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia.

It is involved in kidnappings, robberies, drug trafficking, prostitution, extortion and illegal gold mining. It is also a major player in migrant smuggling.

In this article:cárcel, delincuencia, presos, Venezuela
