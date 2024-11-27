Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall: weather agency

AFP

Published

The snowfall caused flight cancellations and delays
The snowfall caused flight cancellations and delays - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE
The snowfall caused flight cancellations and delays - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE

South Korea’s capital was blanketed Wednesday by the heaviest November snowfall since records began over a century ago, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 16.5 centimetres (6.5 inches) of snow fell by 7:00 am (2200 GMT Tuesday), compared to Seoul’s previous record of 12.4 cm on November 28, 1972.

Coincidentally being the first snow of the season in Seoul, it is the highest figure in November since the agency set up nationwide observation posts in 1907.

A heavy snow warning urged residents to “refrain from operating vehicles and engaging in outdoor activities” and to “beware of falling trees”.

Such warnings are issued when snowfall accumulates to 20 cm or more within 24 hours.

As heavy snow fell nationwide, multiple accidents occurred due to vehicles sliding on icy roads, though no major injuries have been reported. 

Falling trees caused power outages, affecting more than 150 households around Seoul in the morning. 

Main roads were closed for maintenance, leading to severe traffic congestion, while at least 22 domestic flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed, according to the transport ministry.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on officials to “minimise potential damage and public inconvenience caused by the snow,” as the heavy snowfall is expected to continue until Thursday morning.

The heavy snowfall was caused by the “significant temperature difference between the sea surface and the cold air,” Youn Ki-han, director at Seoul’s Meteorology Forecast Division, told AFP. 

“Over the West Sea, moisture forms, and when cold air from the north moves down as it typically does, if the West Sea is also cold as in previous years, the temperature difference is smaller,” said Youn. 

However, due to the unusually warm temperatures in recent weeks, this difference became more pronounced.

Another factor behind the heavy snowfall, Youn added, is that “the strong snow was consistently carried by the westerly winds, pushing it into the Seoul metropolitan area.”

“Snow kept falling in the same areas repeatedly, leading to greater accumulation.”

Up to 20 cm of additional snowfall is expected to fall around the capital, according to the weather agency. 

In this article:Climate, skorea, snow
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

16 hours ago
Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system

Tech & Science

China’s Huawei to launch ‘milestone’ smartphone with homegrown OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system.

16 hours ago
Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers

World

Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

15 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

The former and next president said on his Truth Social account that he would hammer the United States' largest trading partners.

15 hours ago