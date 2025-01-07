Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South Korea rival parties form plane crash task force

AFP

Published

Rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air plane after it crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing 179 people on board
Rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air plane after it crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing 179 people on board - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE
Rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air plane after it crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing 179 people on board - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE

South Korea’s rival parties agreed Tuesday to form a joint task force to probe the recent Jeju Air plane crash that left 179 people dead, as the transport minister offered to resign over the tragedy.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was flying from Thailand to Muan, South Korea, on December 29 carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete barrier in a fireball.

With the exact cause of the crash still unknown, Tuesday’s unity move for a joint parliamentary task force came as transport minister Park Sang-woo offered to resign at a future date.

It also came after weeks of political turmoil, kicked off when President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law last month. 

“Our People Power Party and the Democratic Party… decided to establish a special committee,” the ruling PPP said in a statement sent to AFP.

It would “discuss the investigation into the causes” and provide support to grieving families of the dead, it said.

The opposition Democratic Party also confirmed to AFP it had “agreed” to form a joint probe team with the PPP to look into the accident.

The 15-member team consists of seven from the ruling party and seven from the opposition, as well as one from neither, according to the PPP.

Minister Park told reporters Tuesday he would “act appropriately” over the disaster and was “discussing the proper methods and timing”.

“As the minister responsible for aviation safety, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility regarding this tragedy,” he said.

The land, infrastructure and transport ministry spokesperson told AFP his comments were “the minister’s offer of resignation”.

– Feathers in engine –

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash of Jeju Air flight 2216, which prompted a national outpouring of mourning with memorials set up across the country.

Investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier as possible issues.

The pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing, and then crashing on a second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.

On Tuesday lead investigator Lee Seung-yeol told reporters that “feathers were found” in one of the plane’s recovered engines, but cautioned a bird strike does not lead to an immediate engine failure.

“We need to investigate whether it affected both engines. It is certain that one engine has definitely experienced a bird strike,” he said.

Authorities have raided offices at Muan airport where the crash took place, a regional aviation office in the southwestern city, and Jeju Air’s office in the capital Seoul.

It has also barred Jeju Air’s chief executive from leaving the country. 

Jeju Air said Tuesday it plans to cut 188 international flights departing from Busan in the first quarter of the year to improve operational safety.

The announcement comes after it previously announced its plan to cut flight operations by 10 to 15 percent by March for safety reasons. 

In this article:skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

Tech & Science

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

17 hours ago
Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year

Business

‘Lost year’: Germany electric car sales go into reverse

Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

7 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a positive but cautious note.

16 hours ago