Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South Korea pardons jailed ex-president Lee

Jailed former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak received a presidential pardon cutting short his 17-year sentence on corruption.
AFP

Published

Former president Lee Myung-bak (R, pictured during his trial in 2018) was serving 17 years for bribery and embezzlement during his time in office
Former president Lee Myung-bak (R, pictured during his trial in 2018) was serving 17 years for bribery and embezzlement during his time in office - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Chung Sung-Jun
Former president Lee Myung-bak (R, pictured during his trial in 2018) was serving 17 years for bribery and embezzlement during his time in office - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Chung Sung-Jun

Jailed former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak received a presidential pardon on Tuesday, cutting short his 17-year sentence on corruption charges, the justice minister said.

Lee was on a list of more than 1,300 people who received special pardons “from the perspective of broad national unity through reconciliation, tolerance and consideration”, Han Dong-hoon told reporters after a Cabinet meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The 81-year-old Lee, who in June was granted a temporary release from jail due to his age and deteriorating health, is serving 17 years for bribery and embezzlement.

It was effectively a life sentence as he was not due for release until 2036, when he would be 95.

The former Hyundai CEO-turned-president was charged with 16 criminal allegations in 2018 and sentenced in 2020.

He was found guilty of creating slush funds of tens of millions of dollars and accepting bribes from Samsung Electronics in return for a presidential pardon for its late chairman, Lee Kun-hee, who was jailed for tax evasion.

A self-made man who was appointed head of a major construction firm at age 35 before entering politics, Lee served as president from 2008 to 2013.

He steered the country through the global financial crisis and won its bid for the 2018 Winter Olympics, but was criticised by opponents for undermining the nation’s democratic standards and freedoms of speech.

The pardons, effective at midnight on Wednesday, mark the second time Yoon has exercised his clemency power since taking office in May.

In August, Samsung Electronics executive chairman Lee Jae-yong was among the beneficiaries of Yoon’s first pardons.

South Korean presidents have frequently ended up in prison after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, former army generals who served jail terms in the 1990s for corruption and treason after leaving office, received presidential pardons after serving about two years.

Ex-president Roh Moo-hyun killed himself in 2009 after being questioned over graft allegations involving his family.

Lee’s conservative successor Park Geun-hye was pardoned last year while she was serving 20 years in jail for bribery and abuse of power after being ousted in 2017 over a corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Driving in the wrong direction: Uber hit by data breach

Enough employee information was stolen to carry out a phishing campaign across Uber’s employees.

18 hours ago
A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) got stuck under a bridge in Boksburg on Saturday A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) got stuck under a bridge in Boksburg on Saturday

Business

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 18

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg last week has climbed to 18.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Kubernetes and the forward rise of platform teams

Kubernetes (K8s) has seen tremendous growth and maturity since its inception in 2014, having introduced a new era for software deployment and management.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Webb telescope promises new age of the stars

The James Webb Space Telescope lit up 2022 with dazzling images of the early universe after the Big Bang.

13 hours ago