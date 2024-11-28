Connect with us

World

South Korea officials say three dead in heavy snowfall

AFP

Published

Heavy snowfall blanketed South Korea for a second consecutive day Thursday, resulting in three deaths overall and disrupting flights and ferry services, authorities said.

The snow caused three fatalities in Gyeonggi province around the capital Seoul, officials said, including one person killed when a tent-style garage collapsed during snow removal. 

Another died when a golf practice net gave way amid the extreme weather.

The prolonged snowfall led to the cancellation of 156 flights and disrupted 104 ferry services across 79 routes, the interior ministry said.

The second day of snow came after Seoul on Wednesday recorded its heaviest November snowfall since records began over a century ago, according to the country’s weather agency. The record snowfall also marked the capital’s first snow of the season.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow accumulated in parts of the capital by 11 am (GMT 0200), the interior ministry said, while other areas outside Seoul saw snow piles reaching nearly 45 centimetres.

The second day of snow prompted the city government to deploy 11,000 personnel and 20,000 pieces of equipment for snow removal operations in the capital. 

Authorities reported 131 temporary power outages, with 46 restored by the end of Wednesday.

While the heavy snow advisory was lifted in Seoul, it remained in effect in many southern regions outside the capital, with some areas still experiencing snowfall at a rate of around one centimetre per hour, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

