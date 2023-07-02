Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sonko urges Senegalese to ‘come out en masse’ ahead of president’s speech

AFP

Published

Supporters of Senegal's President Macky Sall (C) claim a revision of the constitution allows him to run again even though he has served two terms
Supporters of Senegal's President Macky Sall (C) claim a revision of the constitution allows him to run again even though he has served two terms - Copyright AFP/File GUY PETERSON
Supporters of Senegal's President Macky Sall (C) claim a revision of the constitution allows him to run again even though he has served two terms - Copyright AFP/File GUY PETERSON

Popular Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called on the public on Sunday night to “come out en masse” ahead of a speech in which President Macky Sall is expected to announce whether he will seek a controversial third term.

“We must come out to confront the Macky Sall regime and say that it is not up to him to choose the candidates that will face each other in the next presidential election,” Sonko said on social media.

Sonko was sentenced in early June to two years in prison for “corrupting” a young woman, sparking protests that left at least 16 people dead. 

The conviction makes him ineligible to stand in next year’s presidential elections.

Sonko has claimed that the court case was engineered to prevent him from running, a charge authorities deny. He has been blocked in by the authorities at his home — or “illegally held”, according to him — since May 28.

Sall, meanwhile, was first elected in 2012 and again in 2019.

While the constitution stipulates that a president cannot serve more than two terms, his supporters present him as their candidate for 2024 and argue that a constitutional revision in 2016 reset the counter to zero.

Sonko said that if he is arrested, “I call on all the Senegalese people to stand up as one and come out en masse and this time put an end to this criminal regime”.

If the president announces his candidacy for a third mandate, he added, “I believe it’s incumbent on all the Senegalese people to stand up, to face him”. 

“If we have to put up a fight, it must be definitive… The days and weeks to come will be crucial,” he added.

In this article:Demonstration, Politics, Senegal
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023 A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023

World

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023 - Copyright AFP Ishara S....

24 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Affirmative action becomes a choice between equality and equity

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying that race cannot be a factor in admissions policies.

10 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: If Love is Overrated? Gregory Porter at London’s Albert Hall

Jazz revival: Gregory Porter is on tour and the latest leg took him to London and an array of hits. Digital Journal was grooving...

2 hours ago
US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance

World

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

US President Joe Biden has scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Finland.

11 hours ago