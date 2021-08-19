Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Son of assassinated anti-Taliban fighter asks US for weapons

Published

Son of assassinated anti-Taliban fighter asks US for weapons
Ahmad Massoud's father led the strongest resistance against the Taliban until his assassination in 2001 - Copyright POOL/AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
Ahmad Massoud's father led the strongest resistance against the Taliban until his assassination in 2001 - Copyright POOL/AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

The son of Afghanistan’s most famed anti-Taliban fighter says he has the forces to mount an effective resistance, but called on the United States to supply arms and ammunition to his militia. 

In an op-ed published Wednesday in The Washington Post, Ahmad Massoud said “America can still be a great arsenal of democracy” by supporting his fighters. 

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban,” he said. 

His father Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the Lion of Panjshir, led the strongest resistance against the Taliban from his stronghold in the valley northeast of Kabul until his assassination in 2001. 

Famed for its natural defences, the redoubt tucked into the Hindu Kush mountains never fell to the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor was it conquered by the Soviets a decade earlier, and is now Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout. 

Hoping to follow in his “father’s footsteps”, Massoud said he has been joined by former members of the country’s special forces and soldiers from the Afghan army “disgusted by the surrender of their commanders”. 

Social media images show Afghanistan’s defiant vice president Amrullah Saleh meeting with Massoud, and the duo appear to be assembling the first pieces of a guerrilla movement to take on the Taliban. 

“But we need more weapons, more ammunition and more supplies,” Massoud said. 

– ‘Ground zero’ –

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline Islamist militants swept into the capital on Sunday, completing a stunning rout of government forces and ending two decades of war. 

Nearly 6,000 people — including US citizens and Afghans — have been evacuated by the US military, with the government urging the Taliban to allow safe passage for people to flee. 

Massoud said the Taliban poses a threat beyond Afghanistan’s borders. 

“Under Taliban control, Afghanistan will without doubt become ground zero of radical Islamist terrorism; plots against democracies will be hatched here once again.” 

Massoud said his fighters are ready for the coming conflict, but need American assistance. 

Since their takeover, the Taliban have been showing off the huge stash of weapons, equipment and munitions they have seized from Afghan forces — most of it supplied by the United States. 

Social media images showed Taliban fighters carrying M4 and M18 assault rifles, M24 sniper weapons, and driving around in the iconic US Humvees. 

The seizures have heightened criticism of President Joe Biden’s hasty withdrawal. 

Massoud said that, after 20 years, the US and Afghanistan have shared “ideals and struggles” and he asked Washington to continue supporting the “cause of freedom” rather than abandon Afghans to the Taliban. 

“You are our only remaining hope,” he said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

16 hours ago

Life

U.S. reports over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Delta variant runs rampant

The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as numbers reach levels last seen in April, largely due to delta variant.

17 hours ago

World

California’s Caldor Fire grows from 6,500 to 53,000 acres in 24 hours — incinerating another town

California's Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe exploded in size from 6,500 acres Tuesday morning to 53,772 acres Wednesday.

15 hours ago
Black market for fake Covid passes flourishes in France Black market for fake Covid passes flourishes in France

World

Black market for fake Covid passes flourishes in France

Visitors present health passes (pass sanitaire) to a security guard at the entrance of a movie theatre in Montpellier - Copyright AFP STREmeline BURCKELPeople...

22 hours ago