Some fast-food restaurants consider closing indoor dining amid the COVID-19 surge in U.S.

McDonald's restaurant in Mount Pleasant, Iowa' Source - https://www.flickr.com/photos/nnecapa/ CC SA 2.0

Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of operation because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to franchisees.

McDonald’s Corp. had temporarily closed indoor dining at nearly all U.S. locations in early 2020, but it reopened close to 70 percent by last month, saying on July 28 they were prepared to open 100 percent by Labor Day, barring any resurgence of the virus.

However, according to internal company materials seen by Reuters, McDonald’s last week instructed their franchisees on steps they should take to re-close their dining rooms in areas where the Delta variant is rapidly spreading

“We have a much deeper sense of what actions make a difference for the safety of our restaurant teams and crew,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said during a Wednesday meeting, according to the materials.

Texas News Today is reporting that during the meeting, McDonald’s executives recommended franchisees consider closing indoor seating in counties where COVID cases average more than 250 per 100,000 people over a three-week period.

One McDonald’s franchisee who operates multiple locations told Reuters it had to bar indoor seating at several restaurants.

PMTD Restaurants had to cut hours in a few of its nearly 40 KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Alabama and Georgia because they were short-staffed when several employees became infected with COVID-19, according to Bill Byrd, president of PMTD Restaurants.

This was particularly rough on sales at Taco Bell because closing at 8 p.m. instead of midnight or later means the restaurants lose late-night customers, who can make up 20 percent of business, Byrd said.