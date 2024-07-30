Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Solar storms could cause more auroras on Tuesday night

AFP

Published

In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies in many parts of the world
In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies in many parts of the world - Copyright AFP/File Sanka Vidanagama
In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies in many parts of the world - Copyright AFP/File Sanka Vidanagama
Daniel Lawler

Massive explosions on the Sun have triggered warnings of geomagnetic storms that could create dazzling auroras in the northern United States, Europe and southern Australia on Tuesday night.

In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies with colourful light displays in Hawaii, Spain, South Africa and other places far from the extreme latitudes where they are normally seen. 

These storms are caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun which take days to reach Earth.

At least four CMEs that erupted in recent days are headed towards Earth, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said late Monday. 

They will arrive from Tuesday to Thursday, with “geomagnetic storm watches” declared by the NOAA on those days.

But “the brunt of the activity is most likely” to come on Tuesday, when there is a “strong” geomagnetic storm warning of G3, the NOAA said.

May’s record storms were classified as the most extreme level of G5. This means any potential auroras this week are unlikely to stray as far, or as be as powerful, as those seen earlier this year.

But if the current forecast is correct, during the late evening hours in the US on Tuesday, an “aurora could become visible as far south as the northeast US through the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern states to include northern Oregon”, the NOAA said.

“With a bit of luck,” aurora borealis — also known as the northern lights — could also be seen in areas such as England, northern Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the website SpaceWeatherLive.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said that a sequence of CMEs arriving in the next few days mean that aurora australis might be visible in some areas.

– ‘Cannibal CME’ –

When CMEs erupt, they shoot around a billion tons of plasma — with an accompanying magnetic field — from the Sun towards our home planet.

One of the CMEs coming towards Earth this week merged with another, forming what is called a “Cannibal CME”, according to spaceweather.com.

The NOAA warned that more CMEs are continuing to erupt, so more could be coming our way. 

When the CMEs slam into Earth’s magnetosphere, they can create geomagnetic storms.

These storms can mess with satellites orbiting Earth and affect things like radio signals and GPS positioning systems.

They can also knock out electricity grids — the “Halloween Storms” of October 2003 sparked blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa.

Astronauts on the International Space Station often shelter during extreme solar activity to avoid being exposed to radiation.

Numerous strong solar flares — huge explosions on the Sun’s surface which can cause CMEs — have also been emitted in recent days.

Most CMEs and flares come from sunspots, which are massive, darker areas of intense activity on the solar surface. The sunspot cluster that caused May’s storms was 17 times the size of Earth.

More geomagnetic storms could be yet to come, because solar activity is only just approaching the peak of its roughly 11-year cycle.

The peak — called “solar maximum” — is expected between late 2024 and early 2026.

In this article:auroras, Space, sun, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A flawed update sent out by the little-known security firm CrowdStrike brought airlines, TV stations, and myriad other aspects of daily life to a standstill A flawed update sent out by the little-known security firm CrowdStrike brought airlines, TV stations, and myriad other aspects of daily life to a standstill

Business

CrowdStrike was disruptive, but how prepared were businesses in the first place?

By being proactive, you get to control the narrative.

19 hours ago
A file photo from 2001 shows a colored electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus A file photo from 2001 shows a colored electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus

Tech & Science

Quantum light unlocks nature’s tiny secrets

The technique is ‘entangled two-photon absorption’ and this allows researchers to study molecules by using two photons that are interconnected through the quantum phenomenon...

18 hours ago
Elon Musk is at the center of a new controversy over a manipulated video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris Elon Musk is at the center of a new controversy over a manipulated video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris

Social Media

Musk faces criticism over deepfake Kamala Harris video

Musk reposted a manipulated Harris campaign video in which a voiceover mimicking her calls President Joe Biden senile.

19 hours ago
Peet Montzingo releases 'Carousel' Peet Montzingo releases 'Carousel'

Entertainment

Peet Montzingo talks about his new single ‘Carousel’ and the digital age

Musician, songwriter, and social influencer Peet Montzingo discussed his new single and music video for "Carousel."

21 hours ago