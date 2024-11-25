Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Social media firms raise ‘serious concerns’ over Australian U-16 ban

AFP

Published

Two women sit on a bench looking at their phone in central Sydney. The Australian government says a new law aims to protect young people from the perils of social media
Two women sit on a bench looking at their phone in central Sydney. The Australian government says a new law aims to protect young people from the perils of social media - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY
Two women sit on a bench looking at their phone in central Sydney. The Australian government says a new law aims to protect young people from the perils of social media - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY
Laura CHUNG

Australia’s proposal to ban under-16s from social media platforms is “rushed”, social media companies claimed Tuesday, expressing “serious concerns” about potential unintended consequences. 

The landmark legislation would force social media firms to prevent young teens from accessing their platforms or face fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32.5 million). 

Platforms such as X, Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta have criticised the 24-hour time frame given for stakeholder comments, claiming a lack of consultation and inadequate details about how the legislation would work. 

X said in its submission that it had “serious concerns” the ban would have “a negative impact” on children, adding it breached their “rights to freedom of expression and access to information”. 

The company added that the proposed law was “vague” and “highly problematic” and that there was “no evidence” that it would work. 

Australia is among the vanguard of nations trying to clean up social media, and the proposed age limit would be among the world’s strictest measures aimed at children. 

The proposed laws, which were presented to parliament last week, would also include robust privacy provisions that require tech platforms to delete any age-verification information collected. 

The government is trying to approve the law this week, before parliament breaks for the rest of the year. 

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said in its submission the ban would “fail” in its current form because there was not enough consultation with stakeholders.

“More time should be taken to get this bill right,” it said.

TikTok raised concerns over the privacy provisions — including that they overlapped and contradicted other legislation — and the limited time to consult stakeholders.  

“Its rushed passage poses a serious risk of further unintended consequences,” the company’s submission said. 

Key details about how social media companies are expected to enforce the ban remain unclear. 

Some companies will be granted exemptions from the ban, such as YouTube, which teenagers may need to use for school work or other reasons. 

Once celebrated as a means of staying connected and informed, social media platforms have been tarnished by cyberbullying, the spread of illegal content, and election-meddling claims.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese insisted Tuesday that “social media is causing social harm”. 

“It can be a weapon for bullies, a platform for peer pressure, a driver of anxiety, a vehicle for scammers and, worst of all, a tool for online predators,” he wrote in an opinion piece. 

“And because it is young Australians who are most engaged with this technology — it is young Australians who are most at risk.”

The laws would give families “peace of mind” that their children’s well-being and mental health were being prioritised, he said. 

If the proposed law passes, tech platforms would be given a one-year grace period to figure out how to implement and enforce the ban. 

The proposal comes just months before Australians go to the polls in a general election that must be held in the first half of 2025. 

In this article:Australia, Internet
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

How AI is transforming healthcare and research

As laboratory experts strive to meet growing demands for speed, accuracy, and data integrity, advanced technologies are transforming their workflows.

21 hours ago
The US government wants Google to divest parts of its ad tech business The US government wants Google to divest parts of its ad tech business

Business

Closing arguments coming in US-Google antitrust trial on ad tech

The trial in a Virginia federal court is Google's second ongoing US antitrust case.

22 hours ago
The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue

World

UAE arrests three after Israeli rabbi killed

The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had arrested three suspects in the murder of an Israeli rabbi.

21 hours ago
ISHQ ISHQ

Life

Review: A taste of Indian cuisine at ISHQ in the East Village

On Sunday, November 24th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine at ISHQ in the East Village of Manhattan.

20 hours ago