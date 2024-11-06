Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Snow seen on Mount Fuji after record absence

AFP

Published

Global warming is one factor that has led to the slow snow cover on Mount Fuji
Global warming is one factor that has led to the slow snow cover on Mount Fuji - Copyright AFP/File OMER ABRAR
Global warming is one factor that has led to the slow snow cover on Mount Fuji - Copyright AFP/File OMER ABRAR
Hiroshi HIYAMA

Snow has finally fallen on Mount Fuji, images showed Wednesday, after warm weather led to the Japanese mountain’s longest-ever stint with bare slopes.

The volcano’s famous snowcap begins forming on October 2 on average, and last year snow was first observed by government meteorologists on October 5.

Japan’s weather agency — which compares conditions from exactly the same location, Kofu City, each year — has not yet announced a new record for the slowest start to the snowcap, due to cloud cover at its monitoring station.

But this year already marks the latest arrival of snow since comparative data became available in 1894, beating the previous record of October 26 — seen twice, in 1955 and 2016.

Photographs taken from different points around Japan’s highest mountain where the skies were clearer early on Wednesday showed a dusting of snow on its peak.

“These are photos of Mount Fuji, seen from the city hall this morning. We could see a thin layer of snow cover near the summit,” said a post on the official X account of Fuji City, in Japan’s central Shizuoka region.

Many others in the area also posted their own photographs of snow on the country’s highest mountain, and aerial footage from national broadcaster NHK showed close-ups of white powder on the rocky slopes.

“Finally, the first snow cover! Mount Fuji looks good with snow,” said a post from a nursing home, also in Fuji City.

A Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official at the Kofu office told AFP on Wednesday morning it was still too cloudy there to declare a new record. That was still the case in the afternoon.

“The temperature is low today,” so any snow on the mountain will likely stay put for now, the official said.

Global warming is one factor that has led to the slow snow cover, he said. “The temperature in October at the top of Mount Fuji was warmer than the average.”

Japan’s summer this year was the joint hottest on record — along with 2023 — as extreme heatwaves fuelled by climate change engulfed many parts of the globe.

Mount Fuji is covered in snow for most of the year, but during the July-September hiking season, more than 220,000 visitors trudge up its steep, rocky slopes.

Many climb through the night to see the sunrise from the 3,776-metre (12,388-foot) summit.

The symmetrical mountain has been immortalised in countless artworks, including Hokusai’s “Great Wave”. It last erupted around 300 years ago.

In this article:Climate, Japan, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Baard Gundersen at the wheel of his electric BMW iX in Baerum, Oslo Baard Gundersen at the wheel of his electric BMW iX in Baerum, Oslo

World

Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads

Despite being a major oil and gas producer, Norway has adopted the most ambitious electric vehicle (EV) objective in the world.

16 hours ago
Meta collected sensitive information from around 980,000 domestic users in South Korea through their Facebook profiles, said Seoul's data watchdog Meta collected sensitive information from around 980,000 domestic users in South Korea through their Facebook profiles, said Seoul's data watchdog

Social Media

South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data

US tech giant Meta illegally harvested sensitive data including on sexual orientation from nearly a million South Korean Facebook users.

16 hours ago
AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday

Life

Ultrafast fashion: Looking good results in medical and environmental concerns

One in five had concerning levels of chemicals, like lead, PFAS, and phthalates - a group of chemicals - often used to make plastic...

2 hours ago
The raids on Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam to suspicions of 'covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work', a judicial source told AFP. The raids on Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam to suspicions of 'covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work', a judicial source told AFP.

Business

Dutch, French authorities raid Netflix offices in tax probe

French and Dutch authorities raided streaming giant Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam Tuesday as part of a tax fraud probe.

10 hours ago