Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage in China.
AFP

Published

Second US delegation visits Taiwan this month
Taipei City, Taiwan. — © AFP Daniel Shih
Taipei City, Taiwan. — © AFP Daniel Shih

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it “respects China’s national sovereignty” and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland.

Screenshots of marketing for the nutty confectionery featuring the South Korean boyband BTS were swiftly picked up on social media in mainland China, where any suggestion the island is an independent nation is highly taboo.

“We are aware of reports on Snickers-related activities in certain regions of Asia, take this very seriously and express our deep apologies,” said a Mars Wrigley statement posted Friday on Snickers China’s Weibo page.

The company has asked Snickers’ local team to check and adjust its official website and social media account “to ensure the company’s publicity content is accurate”, it added.

“Mars Wrigley respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations,” the statement said.

Hours after the first statement, Snickers China shared another Weibo post adding that “there is only one China in this world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory”.

Beijing reacted with fury this week when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied its warnings and visited Taiwan — which China claims as part of its territory and has vowed to take, by force if necessary.

China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues including climate change, and has in recent days encircled the self-ruled democratic island with a series of military drills.

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it “respects China’s national sovereignty” and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country – Copyright AFP/File JOHN THYS

Mars Wrigley is far from the first international firm to issue an apology over worries of losing access to China’s massive consumer market.

In 2019, French luxury brand Dior apologised after using a map of China in a presentation that did not include Taiwan.

Hotel chain Marriott’s website in China was shut down by authorities for a week in 2018 after a customer questionnaire listed Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries.

In this article:China, Politics, Snickers, Taiwan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Herpes and shingles: Viral role in Alzheimer’s Disease revealed

By using both laboratory-grown brain cells and a 3D brain model, the researchers examined whether VZV infection caused the accumulation of beta amyloid and...

19 hours ago

Business

‘Climate criminal’: Celebrities rapped over jet use

From a 14-minute flight by Drake's private plane to Taylor Swift's carbon footprint, celebrities are struggling to shake off a firestorm over jet emissions.

20 hours ago
Kyrsten Sinema: enigmatic US senator behind infrastructure bill Kyrsten Sinema: enigmatic US senator behind infrastructure bill

World

Sinema agrees to climate and tax deal, clearing the way for Senate vote

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) announced on Thursday she will vote in favor of the Dems. Climate and Tax bill.

16 hours ago
Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1965 -- began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating in Canada Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1965 -- began to retire in 2011, but the rate is now accelerating in Canada

Business

Canada lost 32,000 jobs last month, the second straight monthly decline

Canada's economy unexpectedly lost jobs for the second month in a row in July after a year-long boom.

20 hours ago