Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Slovak PM sees Ukraine war lasting to 2030 without peace talks

AFP

Published

Fico's three-party cabinet has already blocked a military aid package to Ukraine
Fico's three-party cabinet has already blocked a military aid package to Ukraine - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek
Fico's three-party cabinet has already blocked a military aid package to Ukraine - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek

Slovak premier Robert Fico said Friday that the Ukraine war risks lasting until 2030 if peace talks are not started.

The populist left-winger won September’s general election, pledging during the campaign to discontinue the military aid given to Ukraine by previous governments.

“This conflict is frozen, it is in a state wherein it may last until 2029 or 2030,” Fico told reporters in Prague after meeting his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

“It is better to lead talks for 10 years in peace or with suspended combat operations than to go to the negotiations table after 10 years without any result, only to find out that we have another 500 or 600 thousand dead,” he added.

Fico’s three-party cabinet comprising far-right ministers has already blocked a 40.3-million-euro ($44-million) military aid package to Ukraine planned by the previous administration.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia both accepted thousands of Ukrainian war refugees, but have now split over whether to continue military aid. 

“I am convinced it still makes sense because Ukraine needs our help for its courageous struggle,” said the Czech Republic’s Fiala.

Fico insisted that while his country would not provide Ukraine with further military aid, it would not object to others offering it.

“If the Czech Republic or any other country in the world or Europe decides to provide Ukraine with military aid, we won’t condemn anyone.”  

The recent Slovak election campaign was marred by disinformation largely focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In this article:Conflict, Politics, Russia, slovakia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Predicting 2024: AI will become embedded, and customers will expect more

Some of the trends we've seen in this include visual configurations and the ability to offer 3D visualization.

24 hours ago
The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Students vs AI — More interesting and challenging than it looks

AI is useful. That doesn’t mean you don’t need to stay alert.

5 hours ago
Billy Joel Billy Joel

Entertainment

Review: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden just in time for Thanksgiving

On November 22, Billy Joel headlined Madison Square Garden in New York just in time for Thanksgiving Eve.

21 hours ago
Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China

Tech & Science

Samsung admits to 2020 data breach

Samsung issues warning to customers following data breach.

12 hours ago