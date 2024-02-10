Connect with us

Six-year-old Gaza girl found dead, family says, blaming Israel

Six-year-old Hind Rajab went missing after her family's car came under fire in Gaza
A six-year-old Palestinian girl who went missing after the family’s car came under fire in war-ravaged Gaza was found dead Saturday, the health ministry and her relatives said, accusing Israel of killing her.

The last time Hind Rajab had been seen was about two weeks ago when she was surrounded by dead relatives after becoming trapped in the vehicle as they tried to flee Gaza City as Israeli forces advanced.

“Hind and everyone else in the car is martyred,” the girl’s grandfather, Baha Hamada told AFP.

A number of family members made the grim discovery when they went to Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa area looking for the car near a petrol station where it had last been spotted, he said.

“They were able to reach the area because Israeli forces withdrew early at dawn today,” Hamada added.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip confirmed Hind’s death.

“She was killed by (Israeli) occupation forces with all those who were with her in the car outside the petrol station in Tel al-Hawa,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, family members had said the group found their way in the path of Israeli tanks and were fired on as they tried to flee.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not comment on the incident.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel launched a massive military offensive in Gaza that the territory’s health ministry says has killed at least 27,947 people, mostly women and children.

