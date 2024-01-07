Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

AFP

Published

People look at a pool of blood where one six Palestinians was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, the occupied West Bank
People look at a pool of blood where one six Palestinians was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, the occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP Zain JAAFAR
People look at a pool of blood where one six Palestinians was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, the occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP Zain JAAFAR

An early morning strike by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed six Palestinians, while an Israeli police officer died when a roadside bomb hit her vehicle Sunday, sources on both sides said.

Violence in the West Bank since the start of Israel’s war with Gaza-based Hamas militants has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades. Israeli forces carry out regular raids in the occupied territory, especially in the militant stronghold of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

“An Israeli occupation bombardment on a group of citizens killed six people in Jenin,” said the Palestinian Authority-run Ministry of Health, which is based in Ramallah.

An Israeli police officer was killed in an operation in Jenin refugee camp, the force said in a statement. It added that three other officers had been wounded.

“She (officer) was in an operational vehicle that was hit by an explosive device,” the force said.

It was not immediately clear whether the six Palestinians and the Israeli officer were killed during the same operation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported early Sunday that a major deployment of Israeli forces was under way in Jenin.

It said the six Palestinians, including four brothers, were killed in an “Israeli drone strike” in Jenin.

Israeli army raids on the Jenin area often trigger gun battles between troops and Palestinian militants.

The army says it is targeting “terrorists” in its raids, but the Palestinian health ministry says many civilians are among the dead.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since a war with Arab states in 1967.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 at least 327 people in the West Bank have been killed by either soldiers or Israeli settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry. 

The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that have killed at least 22,722 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Palestinians, Raid
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Grammarly, English usage, and the fossilization of writing software styles

Just lose the prehistoric pedants.  

11 hours ago
Bangladeshi firefighters search through a burnt out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5 Bangladeshi firefighters search through a burnt out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5

World

Bangladesh police arrest opposition members over train fire

Bangladeshi firefighters search through a burnt out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5 - Copyright AFP Abdul GoniBangladesh police on...

19 hours ago

World

UK police launch fraud inquiry over post office IT scandal

The scandal has been described at an ongoing public inquiry as "the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history."

17 hours ago
Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea

Business

Maersk says to avoid Red Sea for foreseeable future

Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVANShipping giant Maersk said Friday that it would...

12 hours ago