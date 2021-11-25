Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Six dead, dozens missing after Siberia coal mine accident

At least six people were dead and dozens were missing underground after an accident at a Russian coal mine in Siberia.

Published

Six dead, dozens missing after Siberia coal mine accident
There were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the Kemerovo region near the town of Belovo, when the accident occurred - Copyright AFP/File JOHANNES EISELE
There were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the Kemerovo region near the town of Belovo, when the accident occurred - Copyright AFP/File JOHANNES EISELE
Anastasia CLARK

At least six people were dead and dozens were missing underground after an accident at a Russian coal mine in Siberia on Thursday, officials said.

There were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, in the Kemerovo region near the town of Belovo, when the accident occurred, local governor Sergei Tsivilev said on Telegram.

There was no official statement on the nature of the accident at the mine, where a methane blast in 2004 had previously killed 13 people.

Tsivilev said at least six people had died in the accident Thursday and that 49 remained underground.

“There is no communication with them,” he said.

The emergencies ministry said the others inside the mine had been evacuated to the surface and that 45 people were injured.

Local investigators said that smoke spread across the mine at around 8:35 am local time (0135 GMT) on Thursday.

They said that, based on preliminary information, “a number of workers suffered smoke poisoning”.

Russian state television showed images of rescuers and investigators working at the scene in snowfall.

The Liztvyazhnaya mine was set up in 1956 and is owned by the SDS-Ugol company based in the city of Kemerovo.

As well as the 2004 blast, another explosion at the mine killed five people in 1981, according to Russian media.

– Poor safety standards –

Mining accidents are fairly common in Russia and across the former Soviet Union as a result of poor safety standards, a lack of oversight of working conditions or ageing Soviet-era equipment.

In one of the worst recent examples, the rupture in October 2019 of an illegal dam at a gold mine in Siberia left 17 people dead.

The same month, three people were killed in an accident at a mine in the Arctic belonging to the Norilsk Nickel group, the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium.

In August 2017, eight people went missing after a flood swept through a Siberian diamond mine operated by Russia’s Alrosa, one of the world’s leading producers of rough diamonds.

After about three weeks, Alrosa announced that it was stopping the rescue operation.

The deadliest mining accident in Russia occurred at the Raspadskaya mine in Siberia — Russia’s largest coal mine — in the summer of 2010, killing 91 people and leaving more than 100 injured.

The incident was the result of a powerful methane explosion when more than 300 miners were inside. A second explosion then trapped a group of rescuers.

On top of the deadly accidents, NGO groups have drawn attention to the environmental practices of mines in Russia, one of the largest gold producers in the world.

In this article:coal miners, Siberia, Siberia coal mine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

computer computer

Business

Is low-code security automation the answer to business IT security needs?

Automation will grow beyond the Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve as a system of record for the entire security organization.

18 hours ago
Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM

World

Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM

Sweden's parliament elected Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister.

23 hours ago
Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries

World

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them.

22 hours ago
Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook

World

Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook

The EU health agency on Wednesday appealed to member states to "urgently" introduce measures to counter surging Covid-19 cases.

18 hours ago