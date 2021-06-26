‘Sister building’ to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

The mayor of Surfside, Florida is considering evacuating residents of Champlain Towers North, the "sister building" to the condo that collapsed. Image - Gervacio Rosales CC SA 3.0

The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said Saturday that he would like to temporarily evacuate residents from the Champlain Towers North building – a “sister building” to the condo that collapsed – in order to give engineers time to check the safety of its structure.

“People have asked me if their building is safe, the answer is ‘yes your building is probably safe’ but when asked about that building, knowing this building (Champlain Towers South) fell down, I can’t answer the same way,” Mayor Burkett said.

“Given that the sister building is called Champlain Towers, given that the building was apparently built by the same developer, given that the building was probably build with the same plans and the same materials, I can’t tell people that it’s a safe building given what we’ve seen happen here (at Champlain Towers South),” he said.

The mayor also said he had discussed evacuating Champlain Towers North with Senator Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

During a Saturday morning press conference with Mayor Cava and other local officials, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a reporter’s question on the safety of the north tower.

“It was built at the same time with the same designer, so they are looking at working with them, and I know they are considering potentially evacuating them, but that’s something that ultimately the mayor is going to have to make the call on,” DeSantis said, reports The Hill.

At the center of the discussion surrounding the possible evacuation of the Champlain Towers North building is a 2018 structural report released by the town of Surfside on Friday evening.

Frank Morabito, the engineering consultant who conducted the report, found “abundant cracking and spalling of varying degrees” in the “concrete columns, beams, and walls” of the ground-floor parking garage.

Included in the report were pictures of cracks in the columns and “spalling,” or concrete tumbling, that had exposed steel reinforcements on the garage deck.

Also included were several other reported problems, including residents complaining of water coming through their windows and balcony doors as well as the deterioration of the concrete on several balconies.

“Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion,” Morabito wrote in the October 2018 report.

Depending on what is considered a “timely fashion,” Kenneth Direktor, a lawyer who represents the condo association, said those repairs were set to begin soon.

In the meantime, rescue personnel are working frantically in an increasingly desperate search for survivors as nearly 160 people remained unaccounted for and the death toll stands at four.