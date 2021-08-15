Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub 

Published

Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub 
Jia Jia was inseminated with frozen semen from 13-year-old Kai Kai - Copyright WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE/AFP Handout
Jia Jia was inseminated with frozen semen from 13-year-old Kai Kai - Copyright WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE/AFP Handout

A panda bred via artificial insemination was born in Singapore’s zoo on Saturday, the first cub to be born in the city-state.

Jia Jia, the zoo’s 12-year-old female giant panda, gave birth to the cub after she was inseminated with frozen semen from 13-year-old Kai Kai, Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced on Sunday.

After several failed attempts in previous years, the zoo’s animal carers — working with experts from China — hoped the pandas would mate naturally but ultimately decided to use artificial insemination.

“Jia Jia’s first pregnancy and birth of a cub is a significant milestone for us in the care of this threatened species in Singapore,” said Cheng Wen-Haur, Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s deputy CEO, in a press release.

“This is the result of good animal care, assisted reproductive science and sheer perseverance on the part of our staff coupled with valuable advice from the China panda experts.”

The pandas are on a 10-year loan from China and arrived in Singapore in 2012.

Panda reproduction — in captivity or in the wild — is notoriously difficult, experts say, as few of the animals get in the mood or, even when they do, do not know how to mate.

Further complicating matters, the window for conception is small since female pandas are in heat only once a year, for about 24-48 hours.

The giant panda is listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 2,000 thought to remain in the wild.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

US agency reports July was world's hottest month on record

July was the hottest month globally ever recorded, a US scientific agency said in the latest data to sound the alarm about the climate...

20 hours ago

Life

Three teachers in Broward County, Florida die from COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours

The Broward County School District serves 271,517 students and is the sixth largest school district in the United States. Pictured is the Coral Glades...

20 hours ago

World

Tropical Storm Grace forms with Florida and Tropical Depression Fred in its path

As of Saturday morning, Fred remains a tropical depression with top winds of around 35 mph (55 kph). Forecasters said Fred still appears “disorganized.”

10 hours ago
Japan urges evacuations as rain sparks floods, landslides Japan urges evacuations as rain sparks floods, landslides

World

Japan urges evacuations as rain sparks floods, landslides

The weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in western Japan - Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP STRShingo ITONearly two million people were urged to seek...

19 hours ago