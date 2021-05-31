Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Singapore to vaccinate schoolchildren against Covid

Published

Singapore to vaccinate schoolchildren against Covid
Singapore schoolchildren aged 12-15 will be able to start booking Covid-19 vaccinations this week - Copyright AFP/File Roslan RAHMAN
Singapore schoolchildren aged 12-15 will be able to start booking Covid-19 vaccinations this week - Copyright AFP/File Roslan RAHMAN

Singapore will start vaccinating schoolchildren against the coronavirus soon, the prime minister said Monday, after officials warned that new strains were affecting youngsters more.

The city-state recently tightened curbs following a slight uptick in cases, after months of reporting barely any local transmissions.

This included closing schools amid signs that new variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting children in greater numbers.

In a televised speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced school students aged 12 and over will be the next group to be inoculated.

Health regulators approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds this month. It was previously only allowed for those aged 16 and above.

“In this latest outbreak, we have seen more cases of children getting infected, in schools and tuition centres,” Lee said.

“The children were not seriously ill, but parents are naturally worried. Therefore, we will take advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students.”

The city’s more than 400,000 students can start booking vaccinations from Tuesday, with the first slots available Thursday, officials said.

After schoolchildren, officials will inoculate adults 39 years and younger — the final group that needs to be vaccinated in the prosperous city-state of 5.7 million. 

Lee also said Singapore looked on track to be able to ease its latest restrictions after June 13, as planned, as local transmissions steadily fall. The curbs include a two-person limit on gatherings and ban on dine-ins.

By global standards, Singapore’s overall outbreak has been mild — officials have reported just over 62,000 cases so far and 33 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In this article:

You may also like:

Steve Prefontaine Steve Prefontaine

Sports

Remembering track and field legend Steve Prefontaine: 46 years later

46 years ago today, the global track and field community lost one of its greatest runners in history Steve Prefontaine, but his legacy will...

16 hours ago
Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20 Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20

World

Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20

At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in a Florida shooting - Copyright Blue House/AFP HandoutLeila MACORTwo people were killed and at...

21 hours ago
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns

Business

Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns

Dubai's property market is powering out of a six-year malaise as "lockdown dodgers" and wealthy international investors drive a buying frenzy.

23 hours ago
One image that went viral depicts the plight of old-growth forests One image that went viral depicts the plight of old-growth forests

Tech & Science

One image that went viral depicts the plight of old-growth forests

A photo of a massive old-growth tree being hauled away on Vancouver Island, taken by Lorna Beecroft of Nanaimo, went viral online and sparked...

11 hours ago