Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Singapore finance minister made deputy PM in succession sign

Published

Wong rose to prominence through his role as finance minister and coordinator of Singapore's Covid-19 response
Wong rose to prominence through his role as finance minister and coordinator of Singapore's Covid-19 response - Copyright AFP Roslan RAHMAN
Wong rose to prominence through his role as finance minister and coordinator of Singapore's Covid-19 response - Copyright AFP Roslan RAHMAN

Singapore’s finance minister will be promoted to deputy prime minister, the government announced on Monday, in the clearest sign yet that he could become the city-state’s next leader.

Lawrence Wong will take up his new post with effect from June 13, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement.

The 49-year-old was earlier handed a key role in the country’s ruling party in April, in an initial signal of how the succession process would take shape.

Lee, 70, is the son of Singapore’s late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew, and the upcoming leadership change is seen as sensitive because it marks the founding family handing power to a new generation of ruling party leaders.

The financial hub of 5.5 million has been ruled by the People’s Action Party (PAP) since 1959, and leadership succession is usually a carefully choreographed affair.

The process was thrown into disarray last year, when the leader-in-waiting and then-finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, gave up his claim to the job after the party saw its support slip in national elections. 

That cleared the way for Wong’s emergence.

“Mr Lawrence Wong will be promoted to deputy prime minister. He will be the acting prime minister in the absence of the prime minister,” Lee said in a statement.

Wong will continue as finance minister, added Lee, who also announced cabinet changes and other political appointments.

“The next generation leadership is taking shape,” Lee said in a separate Facebook post.

“I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future.”

Several ministers had been touted as potential replacements for Lee but Wong — who took over as finance minister in May last year, and also played a prominent role in coordinating Singapore’s fight against Covid-19 — came out on top.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing had earlier been seen as other contenders to succeed Lee.

In this article:Politics, Singapore
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s Great Anti-Patriotic War; fighting for the wealth of criminals, not Russia

The decay is the system. There is no “Russia” as such anymore.

6 hours ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Moscow will strike new targets if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine.

19 hours ago

World

5 killed, two dozen wounded in weekend US mass shootings

Five people were killed and two dozen others wounded in a pair of weekend mass shootings in the US, the latest in a string...

17 hours ago
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, seen delivering a speech to workers on May 1, 2022, will not be invited to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the United States says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, seen delivering a speech to workers on May 1, 2022, will not be invited to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the United States says

World

Biden’s Summit of the Americas could end up being a big flop

Leaders from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean region are set to meet this week in Los Angeles.

17 hours ago