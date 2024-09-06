Connect with us

Sinaloa cartel leader agrees to transfer to New York for trial

AFP

Undated images of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia provided by the Mexican Attorney General's office
The co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel agreed on Thursday to be transferred to New York from Texas, where he has been held since his dramatic arrest in late July, to appear in the first of his US drug trials. 

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, 76, said he had no objection to the request from the US Department of Justice, according to court documents.

The department notified Texas authorities Thursday that federal prosecutors had begun the transfer procedure.  

In New York, Zambada is charged with, among other things, conspiracy to manufacture and internationally distribute drugs such as cocaine and fentanyl. 

He has already pleaded not guilty to charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder in Texas. 

Zambada co-founded the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in the 1990s.

He escaped capture for much of his life despite a US reward of $15 million for his capture.

Then, seemingly out of the blue, Zambada was detained on July 25 with El Chapo’s son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, after they landed in the United States on a private plane.

Zambada’s lawyer and the US ambassador to Mexico have claimed he was taken against his will.

In a statement, Zambada has said he was “ambushed” by Guzman Lopez and forced onto the plane. 

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

