Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Shortage of nitrogen fertilizer in the U.S. may cause spike in food prices

Published

View of nitrogen fertilizer being applied to growing corn (maize) in a contoured, no-tilled field in Hardin County, Iowa. Source - USDA/Photo no. NRCSIA99241 by Lynn Betts. Public Domain
View of nitrogen fertilizer being applied to growing corn (maize) in a contoured, no-tilled field in Hardin County, Iowa. Source - USDA/Photo no. NRCSIA99241 by Lynn Betts. Public Domain

A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving prices to record levels, prompting North America’s farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season.

According to Ag Week, higher grain prices are only part of the cause – it is actually a rare combination of supply chain issues that are tightening supplies.

Josh Linville, director of fertilizer for Stone X Financial Inc. based in Kansas City, Missouri, said fertilizer prices were higher in 2008, but the 2021 issue is an unprecedented global shortage.

“This is vastly different,” he said. “Because it doesn’t matter what you’re willing to pay, you can’t get the product.”

Tasty vegetables cooked to be firm to the bite. – Tim Sandle

We can look back to February this past year when a bout of exceptionally cold weather hit parts of Texas, according to The Weather Network. Then, in August, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, interrupting fertilizer processing plants.

The hurricane, all by itself, contributed to a global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer, worsened by surging demand for natural gas in Europe, a key production component, Reuters reports.

We can add the disruptions to the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related vaccination mandates. Vaccine mandates have contributed to a railcar shortage, with some workers refusing to comply.

Some trucking companies are also facing a driver shortage, while others are re-distributing their fleets to meet the demand for flatbeds. According to Argus Media, global nitrogen fertilizer sales were $53 billion in 2020. So far, in 2021, prices have been 80 percent higher than that.

All this, according to some experts, is behind the rising cost of fertilizer and could translate into higher food prices.

“Right now, we have an almost a perfect storm of high energy prices, China cutting its production because of higher energy prices, as well,” agricultural economist John Beghin of the University of Nebraska tells Ag Web.

For now, in the U.S., nitrogen fertilizer supplies are adequate for applications before winter, said Daren Coppock, CEO at the US-based Agricultural Retailers Association. And applying fertilizer now will help to reduce the spring workload for farmers.

However, because the price of fertilizer has jumped so high, some farmers are delaying purchases, risking a scramble for supplies during their busiest time of year, Coppock said.

However, delaying fertilizer purchases until spring runs the risk of further supply chain congestion as farmers rush to apply fertilizer and plant seed during a tight window.

In this article:]higher food prices, fertilizer shortage, global shortage, nitrogen fertilizer, Supply chain
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Flooding and landslide hazards may pose a risk to parts of British Columbia today

Environment Canada has issued an unprecedented "red alert" for parts of British Columbia as the province braces for additional rain.

15 hours ago
Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow

World

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit.

22 hours ago

World

Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music

Seventy-one people were killed in the crash. Follmann, now 29 years old, is one of six who survived -- though he lost his right...

7 hours ago
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives

Life

Prime Minister says anyone arriving in the UK must take a PCR test

British PM Boris Johnson announced further measures the government is taking to curb the spread of coronavirus' Omicron variant.

21 hours ago