Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Shock, tears as Prague reels from university shooting

AFP

Published

Guards were still deployed outside the building, sealed off with police tape
Guards were still deployed outside the building, sealed off with police tape - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU
Guards were still deployed outside the building, sealed off with police tape - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU
Jan FLEMR

The mourners huddled in small groups, many tearful or visibly shocked, as they gathered Friday to pay their respects to victims of the shootings at Prague’s Charles University.

Students gathered at the small memorial as flurries of snow and rain took turns with the winter sunshine. 

The day before, a 24-year-old student opened fire at the Faculty of Arts, killing 13 people inside the school before shooting himself dead.

He also wounded 25 people, one of whom died in hospital, bringing the total toll to 14.

All lights were on inside the faculty on Friday morning, with police guards still deployed outside the building sealed off with police tape.

Across the street in Prague’s historic centre, not far from the iconic 14th-century Charles Bridge, dozens of candles were lit mostly by young mourners in the nearby large square.

“I have come to pay tribute to the dead students, especially because this could have happened to anyone,” technical university student Antonin Volavka told AFP after lighting his candle.

“Really, it could have been me.”

“It hit me really hard yesterday,” said secondary school student Julie Grave, who added that she hoped to study at the faculty some day.

“I mourned with the whole family and I guess I’ll be like that for a long time,” she said.

“It’s an absolute atrocity, and on top of that, just before Christmas.”

  

– ‘This is not America’ –

Older mourners, such as state employee Jana Mala, were equally shocked.

“It’s something that has never happened here and it’s a tragedy,” she told AFP.

“When you realise your kids are the same age and that it can happen to anyone anywhere, it’s terrible.”

Italian teacher Monia Camuglia, who came with her daughter, had on Thursday feared for her colleagues and friends working at the faculty until she learned they were safe.

“I was at work and heard police sirens and it was simply incredible,” said Camuglia, an Italian who has lived in Prague for several years.

“I was completely shocked.”

Police chief Martin Vondrasek was equally shaken after visiting the crime scene.

“I have been in service for 31 years and I have seen a lot,” he told journalists. “But what I saw yesterday was the most shattering experience in my life.”

A group of students at the memorial had come across the river from a local grammar school. It had cancelled a school concert in the wake of the shootings, giving them time to show up.

“I have come to express my sorrow over the disaster that happened here. It’s something unexpected, nothing like this has ever happened in Prague,” said 17-year-old Richard Smaha.

He spoke fast, struggling to keep his thoughts together.

“Of course it’s a shock. (This) is absolutely unprecedented in the Czech Republic.

“This is not America, such things don’t happen in Czechia. I think it’s terrible.”

In this article:Crime, Czech, Police, school, shooting
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The democratization of empathy has been made possible by ChatGPT

Given the inherent flaws in current AI models, such as bias, hallucinations and drift, enterprises will need to continuously train and test their chatbots.

12 hours ago
Travelers wait in the security line in Terminal A at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts on December 21, 2023 Travelers wait in the security line in Terminal A at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts on December 21, 2023

Business

US airlines say they’re ready for record holiday travel

Authorities expect more than 267,000 flights between December 20 and 26, with a peak of nearly 49,000 flights on Thursday.

23 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How 2024 brings ai and prompt engineering to business decision making

Employers can facilitate cross-functional collaboration by encouraging effective communication between data scientists with technical expertise and experts across business departments.

19 hours ago
A gunman killed at 10 people at a Prague university A gunman killed at 10 people at a Prague university

World

Prague university shooting kills 10

A gunman killed at 10 people at a Prague university - Copyright AFP/File SIMON WOHLFAHRTA gunman killed 10 people and wounded dozens more at...

24 hours ago