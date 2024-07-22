Connect with us

Shock — and relief — as Americans digest Biden’s election exit

President Joe Biden’s shock decision Sunday to end his reelection bid drew an outpouring of heartfelt reactions from American voters.
Several people expressed deep sadness that Biden, 81, had essentially been forced out after what they saw as an effective first term.

But others said the decision was a relief, given the growing calls for him to step down, and the clear signs of aging seen in his debate against Republican Donald Trump and other appearances.

Here is a selection of their comments.

“It’s a shame. But the leader of the free world needs to be sharp, and needs to be on his game…. He is a kind man, he cares about our country, and so for him to be somewhat forced out of his position that he loved so much –- he served our nation for a long, long time — it is sad.”  — Thomas Watson, 67, amateur presidential historian, interviewed in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I think that Biden brought it upon himself. His performance has been a debacle. I think that it made the public very nervous as far as him going into this presidential race as a contender against Donald Trump, who is, although, an older individual as well.” — Tayaba Zahra, a 41-year-old lawyer, in New York.

“It’s not a surprise. His mental decline has been obvious, I think. And it’s a shame” — Thomas Watson, 67, an amateur presidential historian at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The honest truth is I do think he wasn’t equipped… (but) I’m sure for him personally this is a personal kind of devastation.” — Ingrid Gonzalez, 46-year-old entrepreneur and self-described independent, in Los Angeles.

“I’m stunned. And happy – because the decision has finally been made, and now the Democratic Party can get their crap together and figure it out.” — Barb Katz, 59, a retired teacher from  Illinois visiting Grand Rapids.

“I hope that there’s no nonsense and they put Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket… Think about how invigorated the Democratic Party is going to be.” — Jill Lake, a Democratic voter from Maryland, interviewed in Grand Rapids.

“It makes me nervous in other ways because I don’t know that this country is ready to elect a Black woman. But I think that we have to get ready, quick.” — Mary Biggs, a 58-year-old educator, in New York.

“I was hoping for that announcement. I’m Democrat. I always vote Democrat, but I was going to… probably going to do independent this election because I didn’t think he was fit to be still in office,” said Heather Strauch in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think he should have dropped out. I think he is the right person to beat Donald Trump,” said Kevin Beard, a 50-year-old African American who works as an IT manager in Brooklyn, New York. He added he will “definitely” support Vice President Kamala Harris.

