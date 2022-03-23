Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Shanghai warns against ‘panic’ as Covid cases mount

Published

Public concern has spiralled in Shanghai this week as social media has filled with complaints about unclear government messaging
Public concern has spiralled in Shanghai this week as social media has filled with complaints about unclear government messaging - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Public concern has spiralled in Shanghai this week as social media has filled with complaints about unclear government messaging - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Shanghai authorities on Wednesday called for calm as worried citizens swamped online grocery platforms to stock up on food over fears of impending lockdowns in a city struggling to halt a Covid spike.

China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, with Shanghai posting record-high case counts as the highly transmissible Omicron variant frustrates authorities.

China’s biggest city on Wednesday reported 981 cases — all but four of them asymptomatic — a number that dwarfs any previous daily tally in the city and which is nearly one-fifth of the day’s national total.

Shanghai has responded to the outbreak with targeted residential lockdowns in areas with confirmed cases or close contacts.

There are growing public fears of more local lockdowns or stay-at-home orders for the entire city of roughly 25 million people.

Public concern has spiralled in the city in recent days and residents have taken to social media to air their frustrations.

They have complained about unclear government messaging, alarmist posts about expanding test sites and impending lockdowns, and the announcement that at least two indoor arenas in the city had been converted into mass-quarantine sites.

“We hope that everyone will not believe or spread rumours, and especially do not maliciously spread rumours that cause panic in society,” Wu Jinglei, head of Shanghai’s health commission said at a daily briefing.

Stores have seen bustling business as consumers stock up, and social media images circulated late Tuesday showing crowds of shoppers converging on outdoor vegetable markets. The images could not be independently verified.

Online shoppers on Wednesday posted complaints that platforms were crashing under the strain or that some goods were unavailable.

Spokeswoman for online grocery platform Dingdong Maicai, Chen Ying, acknowledged the company was under pressure as online demand had “surged”.

The coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019 but China has largely kept it under control through its tough zero-Covid strategy.

Authorities had recently suggested a lighter approach to minimise public and economic disruptions.

But Omicron is straining those plans, particularly as Beijing nervously watches a deadly Hong Kong Omicron surge that sparked panic buying and has claimed a high toll in the unvaccinated elderly.

Mainland health officials last week revealed that only around half of Chinese aged over 80 have been double-vaccinated.

Shanghai shut schools for nearly two weeks but has avoided the sort of citywide lockdown implemented in some northeastern cities hit by the current outbreak.

But the spectre of suddenly being confined at home for anything from two to 14 days has sowed public anxiety among Shanghai’s population.

Chinese media reported that some financial traders in Shanghai and Shenzhen had been staying overnight in their offices to avoid being sequestered at home.

In this article:China, Health, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes

World

Op-Ed: The Russian military — The future might get a lot worse, fast

The big issue facing Russia’s military is the future. If the present is godawful, the future could be truly, fatally, disastrous.

23 hours ago
One billboard depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's face in the dirt under a boot emblazoned with the Ukrainian trident One billboard depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's face in the dirt under a boot emblazoned with the Ukrainian trident

World

Ukraine’s cultural crucible embraces the art of war

One billboard depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin's face in the dirt under a boot emblazoned with the Ukrainian trident - Copyright AFP DALE DE...

24 hours ago
A massive Covid-19 surge has ravaged Hong Kong's healthcare system and left it with one of the highest fatality rates in the developed world A massive Covid-19 surge has ravaged Hong Kong's healthcare system and left it with one of the highest fatality rates in the developed world

World

Hong Kong’s top scientists urge shift from Beijing’s zero-Covid

Hong Kong used strict travel curbs to keep the virus at bay for two years but these left Asia's world city increasingly isolated.

20 hours ago
Mykolaiv residents are determined to stay and defend the city despite incessant bombardment Mykolaiv residents are determined to stay and defend the city despite incessant bombardment

World

Ukrainians in strategic Mykolaiv staying to the end

Mykolaiv residents are determined to stay and defend the city despite incessant bombardment - Copyright AFP TED ALJIBESelim SAHEB ETTABAUkraine’s strategic city of Mykolaiv...

21 hours ago