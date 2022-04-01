Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged lockdowns

Shanghai residents voiced growing frustration at confusion over a week of snap Covid lockdowns.

Published

Shanghai officials announced a phased shutdown which divided the city in two so authorities can test all of its 25 million residents
Shanghai officials announced a phased shutdown which divided the city in two so authorities can test all of its 25 million residents - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Shanghai officials announced a phased shutdown which divided the city in two so authorities can test all of its 25 million residents - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Shanghai residents voiced growing frustration on Friday at confusion over a week of snap Covid lockdowns, taking to social media to complain about food shortages and bewildering stay-at-home orders.

After initially vowing they would avoid a city-wide lockdown, officials changed tack this week and announced a phased shutdown which divided China’s financial centre in two so authorities can test its 25 million residents.

A four-day lockdown of the Pudong area began on Monday, followed by stay-at-home orders for the densely populated Puxi zone which was meant to start on Friday.

But many Puxi neighbourhoods were suddenly ordered inside early on Thursday, while much of Pudong was still closed on Friday, angering residents on both sides.

“This is de facto city-wide lockdown,” one Weibo user said. “Many Pudong streets and compounds are still in lockdown, few are lifted.”

Authorities late Thursday published a bewildering “grid management” plan for reopening, which would keep all residential compounds where a positive test is found closed, as well as the “cells” next to them.

The restrictions have led to panic buying at shops as well as a dire shortage of delivery drivers to get food to the millions now trapped at home.

“Is this continuing lockdown aiming to starve us?” another poster on Weibo said, calling government promises so far “window dressing”.

Residents of some compounds have skirted restrictions by taking deliveries attached to ropes lowered to the ground, according to AFP reporters.

As patience starts to fray in Shanghai among a public who have broadly acquiesced with virus controls for two years, leading city official Ma Chunlei on Thursday made a rare admission of failure, saying the city was “insufficiently prepared” for the outbreak.

With an infection level of several thousand cases a day, Shanghai has become the heart of China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in 2019.

The country reported 7,386 virus cases nationwide on Friday.

While tiny compared with many countries, the case numbers are alarming to China’s leadership, who have tethered the country to a “zero-Covid” approach to contain the pandemic.

burs-apj/reb

In this article:China, Health, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine is seen in a Maxar satellite image taken on March 10, 2022 The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine is seen in a Maxar satellite image taken on March 10, 2022

World

Russians leave Chernobyl with Ukrainian troops as hostages: Kyiv

Russians vacated Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but took number of captive Ukrainian servicemen with them.

10 hours ago
Kherson is a stone's throw from Russian-controlled Crimea Kherson is a stone's throw from Russian-controlled Crimea

World

Medicine shortages and Russian army searches: life in occupied Kherson

Tanks in the streets, a severe medicine shortage and Russian soldiers searching homes — residents in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.

16 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers help three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko across a long, narrow pipeline on the frontline east of Kyiv Ukrainian soldiers help three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko across a long, narrow pipeline on the frontline east of Kyiv

World

Ukrainian girl’s risky pipeline dash from Russians

Three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko and her family have walked through a field strewn with burnt-out Russian armoured vehicles to flee their village.

9 hours ago
Sakhalin-2 is an oil and gas project on Sakhalin island in Russia's far east Sakhalin-2 is an oil and gas project on Sakhalin island in Russia's far east

Business

Japan rules out withdrawal from joint Russia gas project

Sakhalin-2 is an oil and gas project on Sakhalin island in Russia's far east - Copyright RIA NOVOSTI/AFP/File Sergey KrasnouhovJapan has no plans to...

24 hours ago