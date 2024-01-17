Connect with us

Sexual assault accuser confronts Trump in NY trial

Donald Trump arrives in court -- E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million alleging that he defamed her in 2019 when she had just come out with her assault allegation
The woman who Donald Trump was found liable of sexually assaulting faced off with the former president Wednesday in a New York courtroom to say he subsequently ruined her reputation.

E. Jean Carroll, 80, is seeking more than $10 million alleging that Trump defamed her in 2019 when she had just come out with her assault allegation, saying she “is not my type.”

“It means I’m too ugly to assault,” Carroll told the court.

Asked about how the comment damaged her reputation, Carroll said “previously I was known simply as a journalist, and now I’m known as a liar, a fraud, and a whack job” — quoting insults leveled at her by Trump.

There were tense moments in court as Carroll gave evidence, just a few rows away from Trump.

Carroll’s legal team complained that Trump was making audible comments about her evidence and that jurors could be influenced, CNN reported.

The judge in the civil case asked that Trump lower his voice when conferring with his legal team.

“Mr Trump has the right to be present… That right can be forfeited,” the judge reportedly said. “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that.”

“I would love it,” Trump replied.

– Judge rebukes Trump lawyer –

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba earlier objected to an answer from Carroll, drawing a sharp rebuke from Judge Lewis Kaplan, who told Habba that “when you speak in this courtroom or any courtroom in this building you’ll stand up,” CNN reported.

Trump was in court for the second day as he seeks to use multiple legal cases against him to galvanize supporters ahead of the New Hampshire primary next week and his 2024 election campaign.

Carroll told the hearing she was in court “to stop him from telling lies about me.”

CNN reported that Trump shook his head when Carroll accused him of assaulting her.

The trial is separate to a case last year where another New York jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996 and subsequently defaming her in 2022, when he called her a “complete con job.”

Trump has been in court while also campaigning ahead for the New Hampshire primary, as he closes in on becoming the Republican candidate in the November election against President Joe Biden.

