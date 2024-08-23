Connect with us

Several dead and injured in attack on German festival: media

AFP

Police officers stand near the scene where at least three people were killed in Solingen, western Germany, according to police
Several people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, local media reported.

At least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife, the Bild daily reported, adding that the attacker had fled the scene.

Police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.

Police were at the scene with helicopters and emergency vehicles and have asked the public to avoid the area, according to the ZDF broadcaster.

The Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported three dead, three very seriously injured, three seriously injured and one other injured person, citing sources at the scene.

The festival was part of a series of events to celebrate the city’s 650th birthday, the reports said.

Germany has seen a series of knife attacks over the past 12 months, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser promising to crack down on knife crime.

A police officer was killed and five people wounded in a knife attack on a far-right rally in the city of Mannheim in late May.

AFP
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

