Serbians hold mass protest against government

AFP

Published

The 'Serbia against violence' rallies have become the largest gatherings since widespread demonstrations triggered the fall of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic over two decades ago - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

Tens of thousands of people protested on Saturday against the government in the Serbian capital, in the latest rally since 18 people were killed in mass shootings.

Similar protest marches, dubbed “Serbia against violence”, were held simultaneously in the Balkan country’s three other major cities — Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Nis — where thousands of people turned out, local media reported.

The rallies have become the largest gatherings since widespread demonstrations triggered the fall of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic over two decades ago.

They were triggered by two mass shootings in May that claimed 18 lives and left several people wounded.

The dead included nine students at a Belgrade elementary school who were gunned down by a 13-year-old peer.

The demonstrations, organised by several pro-European opposition parties, have tapped into simmering anger at the ruling party over a perceived culture of violence fanned by the government and media outlets it  controls.

“Either violence will stop or Serbia will stop,” actor Smiljan Banjac told the crowd in Belgrade.

The protesters want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels promoting violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that target political dissidents.

They are also seeking the resignations of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence service.

Critics have for years accused President Aleksandar Vucic of increasingly relying on autocratic measures to disrupt the opposition and control media outlets and state institutions.

Vucic dismissed the protests as a political stunt, and repeated conspiracy theories about foreign powers allegedly orchestrating the rallies.

Organisers said Saturday that if their demands are not met, the next rallies will be held in 10 more cities across the country.

In this article:Demonstration, Politics, Serbia, shooting
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

