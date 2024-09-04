Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Serbia deputy PM mets Putin days after fighter jet deal with France

AFP

Published

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Vladivostok
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Vladivostok - Copyright POOL/AFP Kristina Kormilitsyna
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Vladivostok - Copyright POOL/AFP Kristina Kormilitsyna

President Vladimir Putin met Serbia’s deputy premier in Russia on Wednesday, less than a week after Belgrade signed a multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deal with France. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, where Putin arrived on Tuesday after a state visit to Mongolia. 

Russia television showed Putin telling Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin that Russia had invited President Aleksandar Vucic to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.  

Vulin said that Serbia being both an “ally of Russia” and a strategic partner had brought “immense” pressure on the Balkan country.

Serbia “will never become a NATO member, will never impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, and will never allow any anti-Russian actions to be carried out from its territory,” Vulin added.

Serbia and Russia have historically close ties. 

Belgrade has also remained a rare outlier in Europe for refusing to join international sanctions against the Kremlin over Ukraine.

The meeting comes on the heels of a major arms deal signed between France and Serbia last week that will see Belgrade purchase 12 Rafale warplanes from France’s Dassault Aviation. 

The dozen multi-role fighter aircraft will help Serbia modernise its air force and replace ageing Soviet-era combat jets.

Following the signing of the deal, Vulin told Russian news agency TASS that the agreement “was done for military and practical reasons and will in no way have a negative impact on relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation”.

Vulin has long been one of the strongest supporters of the Kremlin among the Serbian governing elite. 

Vulin was hit with sanctions by Washington in 2023 over alleged corruption when he was still head of the country’s intelligence services. 

He stepped down from that post in November 2023, after facing alleged Western pressure. 

Vulin was appointed deputy prime minister at the beginning of May. 

In this article:Diplomacy, Putin, Russia, Serbia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: Model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

14 hours ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

14 hours ago
Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war

World

UK walks tightrope with hardened stance on Israel

The backlash to Britain's suspension of some arms exports to Israel shows the fine line the Labour government has to tread.

19 hours ago
A scene from 'Abigail' A scene from 'Abigail'

Entertainment

Review: These releases find the heart of their genre

These releases include a few well-executed horror movies; an adrenaline-fuelled comedy; a moving biopic; and more

21 hours ago